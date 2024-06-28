The Global Market for Peripheral Vascular Devices 2024-2034 Featuring Strategic Analysis of BD, Cook Group, Boston Scientific, Abbott Labs, Medtronic

Dublin, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peripheral Vascular Device Market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In terms of value, the market will surpass US$12 billion in 2024. The report predicts strong revenue growth through to 2034. The work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

This 320+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, 2024 to 2034, with forecasts for product and end-users, each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for five regional and 22 key national markets - See forecasts for the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, 2024 to 2034 market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. Also includes forecast for the market in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, 2024 to 2034.

R&D Investments Projected to Drive Industry Growth



Market participants are engaging in R&D investment to manufacture innovative peripheral vascular devices, aiming to enhance their effectiveness and safety while also raising public awareness through the introduction of new technologies and treatments. For instance, in March 2024, Medtronic expanded its Medtronic Engineering and Innovation Center (MEIC) in Hyderabad as part of its commitment to invest over $350 million over five years. This investment is intended to bolster the research and development capabilities of the center and increase its workforce from approximately 950 employees to 1,500. On 1st December 2023, BIOTRONIK unveiled the inauguration of its latest Asia Pacific Manufacturing and Research Hub. Spanning 20,000 m, the site is designated as the primary center for BIOTRONIK's operations including manufacturing, R&D, and sales & marketing in the Asia Pacific region. This new facility will contribute expertise across various therapy domains, including interventional cardiology, peripheral interventions, cardiac rhythm management, endoscopy, neuromodulation, and urology and pelvic health, thereby strengthening Boston Scientific's presence and capabilities in India.



Product Recall Likely to Challenge Industry Growth



The market growth of peripheral vascular devices has been significantly hampered by product recalls, eroding consumer trust, heightening regulatory scrutiny, imposing financial burdens on manufacturers, and intensifying market competition. In 2023, Cordis US Corp recalled the INFINITI Angiographic Catheter due to shipment without proper sterilization procedures, while Terumo Aortic recalled specific lots of the TREO Abdominal Stent-Graft Systems due to potential issues with graft sizes. Similarly, in April 2024, the FDA issued a Class I Recall for 330,000 Radial Artery Catheterization Kits manufactured by Teleflex and Arrow International. A total of 334,995 affected devices were distributed between December 2021 and January 2024.



These recalls undermine confidence in affected brands or product categories, leading to decreased demand and reluctance to use similar devices among patients and healthcare providers. Regulatory agencies may impose stricter approval requirements, slowing down the entry of new products into the market. Manufacturers incur significant costs related to recalls, investigations, and compensating affected individuals, impacting profitability and research and development investments. Competitors may seize the opportunity to gain market share by offering perceived safer alternatives, heightening competition within the peripheral vascular devices market.

You need to discover how this will impact the peripheral vascular devices market today, and over the next 10 years:

This 325-page report provides 150 tables and 240 charts/graphs exclusively to you.

The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them - NOW.

It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth.

It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.

This report tells you TODAY how the peripheral vascular devices market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.



Forecasts to 2034 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

In addition to revenue forecasting to 2034, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising peripheral vascular devices prices and recent developments.

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 22 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, 2024 to 2034, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.

Key Topics Covered

1 Report Overview

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Key Findings

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5 PEST Analysis

4 Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Analysis by Product

4.1 Key Findings

4.2 Product Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

4.3 Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Product

4.4 Stents

4.5 PTA Balloons

4.6 Catheters

4.7 Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Stent Grafts

4.8 Plaque Modification Devices

4.9 Inferior Vena Cava Filters

4.10 Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices

4.11 Others

5 Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Analysis by End-users

5.1 Key Findings

5.2 End-user Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

5.3 Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End-users

5.4 Hospitals

5.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

5.6 Others

6 Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Analysis by Region

6.1 Key Findings

6.2 Regional Market Size Estimation and Forecast

7 North America Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Analysis

8 Europe Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Analysis

9 Asia Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Analysis

10 Latin America Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Analysis

11 MEA Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Analysis

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Competitive Landscape, 2023

12.2 Strategic Outlook

12.3 Becton Dickinson and Co. (BD)

12.4 Cook Group, Inc.

12.5 Boston Scientific Corporation

12.6 Abbott Laboratories

12.7 Medtronic PLC

12.8 Getinge AB

12.9 Cardinal Health, Inc.

12.10 Terumo Corporation

12.11 Biotronik SE & Co. KG

12.12 Kyoto Medical Planning Co. Ltd.

12.13 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

12.14 B. Braun SE

12.15 Penumbra Inc.

12.16 Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

12.17 Cordis Corporation

13 Conclusion and Recommendations

13.1 Concluding Remarks

13.2 Recommendations for Market Players

Companies Featured

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun SE

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biotronik SE & Co KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Cook Group, Inc.

Cordis Corp.

Getinge AB

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Kyoto Medical Planning Co., Ltd.

Medtronic plc

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Penumbra Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Adient Medical

Affera

Argon Medical Devices

Avenu Medical

Bard Peripheral Vascular

Baylis Medical Company Inc.

Bentley

Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

Etiometry

ev3 Inc.

Farapulse, Inc.

Healthmark Industries Co. Inc.

Hellman & Friedman

Inari Medical

Japan Lifeline (JLL)

Lankenau Heart Institute

MedAlliance

Mpirik

Obsidio, Inc.

Osstem Cardiotec

Parata Systems

Shockwave Medical, Inc.

Think Medical Solutions

Translumina

TriReme Medical

Ultra Clean Systems Inc.

Venclose, Inc.

Vesper Medical Inc.

Walk Vascular, LLC

Zeus

