Company announcement – No. 37 / 2024
Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma at June 28, 2024
Copenhagen, Denmark, June 28, 2024 – Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (NASDAQ: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, in accordance with section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, announces the total number of shares and voting rights in the Company at the end of a calendar month during which there have been changes to its share capital.
In Company announcement No. 31/2024 from June 13, 2024, Zealand announced an increase in share capital relating to exercise of employee warrants. Further in company announcement No. 36/2024, from June 28, 2024, Zealand announced completed registration of a capital increase in relation to a directed issue and private placement. Following these announcements, the table below lists the total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand up to and including June 28, 2024.
|Date
|Number of shares
(nominal value of DKK 1 each)
|Share capital
(nominal value in DKK)
|Number of voting rights
|June 28, 2024
|71,000,761
|71,000,761
|71,000,761
# # #
About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of blue-chip pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.
Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.
Contact:
| Adam Lange
Investor Relations Officer
Zealand Pharma
Email: akl@zealandpharma.com
| Anna Krassowska, PhD
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Zealand Pharma
Email: ank@zealandpharma.com