Pruritus Treatment Pipeline Research 2024: Comprehensive Insights about 20+ Companies and 25+ Drugs - Therapeutics Assessment by Product Type, Stage, Route of Administration, and Molecule Type

This "Pruritus - Pipeline Insight, 2024" report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 25+ pipeline drugs in Pruritus pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



"Pruritus- Pipeline Insight, 2024" report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Pruritus pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Pruritus treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Pruritus commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Pruritus collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Pruritus R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Pruritus.



Pruritus Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Pruritus report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Pruritus Emerging Drugs

Tradipitant: Vanda Pharmaceuticals



Tradipitant is an experimental drug that is a neurokinin 1 antagonist. It works by blocking substance P, a small signaling molecule. Originally, this compound was owned by Eli Lilly and named LY686017. VLY-686 was purchased by Vanda Pharmaceuticals from Eli Lilly and Company in 2012. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Pruritus.



Vixarelimab: Roche



Vixarelimab is an investigational fully-human monoclonal antibody that targets OSMR?, which mediates signaling of interleukin-31 (IL-31) and oncostatin M (OSM), two key cytokines implicated in pruritus, inflammation and fibrosis. Kiniksa believes vixarelimab to be the only monoclonal antibody in development that targets both pathways simultaneously. Kiniksa's lead indication for vixarelimab is prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition characterized by severely pruritic skin nodules. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage its clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Pruritus.



KM-001: Kamari Pharma Ltd.



KM-001 is a TRPV3 antagonist administered orally and topically to target itch associated various skin conditions like Pachyonychia Congenita, Lichen Simplex Chronicus, and other related disorders. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage its clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Pruritus.



Pruritus: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Pruritus drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Pruritus

There are approx. 20+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Pruritus. The companies which have their Pruritus drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

How many companies are developing Pruritus drugs?

How many Pruritus drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Pruritus?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Pruritus therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Pruritus and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Kamari Pharma Ltd.

AB Science

Haisco Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Incyte Corporation

GlaxoSmithKline

Shenyang Sunshine Pharmaceutical Co.

Asana BioSciences

Galderma R&D

Key Products

Tradipitant

Vixarelimab

KM-001

Masitinib

HSK21542

Volixibat

Povorcitinib

GSK2330672

Nalfurafine Hydrochloride

ASN008 TG

Nemolizumab

Phases

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy

Product Type

Pruritus Report Insights

Pruritus Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Pruritus Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

