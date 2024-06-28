Global Cod Liver Oil Market Report 2024: Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Source, Application, Form, and Region to 2031, Featuring Profiles of LYSI, Nestle, and Vital Nutrients (North Castle Partners)

Dublin, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cod Liver Oil Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cod Liver Oil Market is expected to reach $182.7 million by 2031, rising at a market growth of 9.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Report Segmentation

By Source

Atlantic

Arctic

Others

In 2023, the Atlantic segment garnered 53% revenue share in the market. Historically, the Atlantic Ocean has been a significant source of cod liver oil due to the abundance of cod fish in its waters. Cod liver oil is derived from the livers of codfish, which are plentiful in the cold, nutrient-rich waters of the North Atlantic. Regions like Norway, Iceland, and Newfoundland have been traditional cod fishing and processing hubs, making them key producers of cod liver oil.

By Application

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

In 2023, the pharmaceuticals segment attained 28% revenue share in the market. Cod liver oil contains essential nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins A and D, demonstrating therapeutic properties. Pharmaceutical companies recognize the therapeutic potential of cod liver oil in managing various health conditions, driving demand for pharmaceutical-grade formulations..

By Form

Soft Gels

Capsules & Tablets

Liquid

The liquid segment procured 18% revenue share in the market in 2023. Liquid formulations of cod liver oil are often absorbed more quickly by the body than solid dosage forms like soft gels. This rapid absorption may be desirable for individuals seeking more immediate benefits from the nutrients present in cod liver oil, such as omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins A and D.

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Europe witnessed 45% revenue share in the market in 2023. Cod liver oil has been consumed in Europe for centuries, with a long history of traditional use as a dietary supplement and natural remedy. In many European countries, cod liver oil was traditionally given to children to support growth and development, particularly during winter when sunlight exposure and vitamin D synthesis.

Companies Featured

LYSI hf

Nestle SA

Vital Nutrients Holdings, Inc. (North Castle Partners, LLC)

Power Health Products Limited

Ito En, Ltd. (MASON VITAMINS INC.)

Carlson Laboratories, Inc.

WN Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

NOW Health Group, Inc.

Nordic Naturals, Inc.

