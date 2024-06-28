Results of the Combined General Meeting of 28 June 2024

Lyon (France) and Cambridge (MA, US), 28 June 2024 - 5.45 pm CEST - PHAXIAM Therapeutics (Euronext: PHXM; FR0011471135), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for severe and resistant bacterial infections, announces the results of the shareholder vote following the Combined General Meeting held today, 28 June 2024, at the head office, located 60 avenue Rockefeller, 69008, Lyon.

The shareholders approved all the resolutions on which the Board of Directors recommended a favorable vote. The resolutions adopted were as follows:

Approval of the annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023,

Allocation of the result of the year,

Approval of the Statutory Auditors' special report on regulated agreements and commitments,

Approval of the total remuneration and benefits paid or granted in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2023 to Gil Beyen, Jean-Paul Kress, Thibaut du Fayet and Didier Hoch and of the remuneration policy for executive officers and members of the Board of Directors,

Approval of the terms and conditions of the stock option plan adopted by the Board of Directors on 14 November 2023,

Confirmation of the appointment of Valérie Faillat as Director,

Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors to issue shares or other securities convertible into shares to be issued immediately or in the future by the Company, with or without pre-emptive subscription rights for shareholders,

Authorization for the Board of Directors to grant free shares, share subscription and/or share purchase options and/or to issue share warrants to officers and employees of the Company or companies in the PHAXIAM Therapeutics group,

Amendments to the by-laws.





The documentation and full results of all the resolutions adopted can be consulted on the Company's website (www.phaxiam.com) in the section Investors/General Meetings.

About PHAXIAM Therapeutics

PHAXIAM is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for resistant bacterial infections, which are responsible for many serious infections. The company is building on an innovative approach based on the use of phages, natural bacterial-killing viruses. PHAXIAM is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which together account for more than two-thirds of resistant hospital-acquired infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

PHAXIAM is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: PHXM). PHAXIAM is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.

For more information, please visit www.phaxiam.com



Contacts

PHAXIAM

Eric Soyer

COO & CFO

+33 4 78 74 44 38

investors@phaxiam.com



NewCap

Mathilde Bohin / Dušan Orešanský

Investor Relations

Arthur Rouillé

Media Relations

+33 1 44 71 94 94

phaxiam@newcap.eu



Forward-looking information

This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates with respect to the clinical programs, development plans, business and regulatory strategy and anticipated future performance of PHAXIAM and of the market in which it operates. Certain of these statements, forecasts and estimates can be recognized by the use of words such as, without limitation, “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “seeks”, “estimates”, “may”, “will” and “continue” and similar expressions. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such statements, forecasts and estimates are based on various assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which were deemed reasonable when made but may or may not prove to be correct. Actual events are difficult to predict and may depend upon factors that are beyond PHAXIAM's control. Therefore, actual results may turn out to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements, forecasts and estimates. Investor should carefully read the risk factors section of the Company which can be found in the Company’s regulatory filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), including in the Company’s 2023 Universal Registration Document (Document d’Enregistrement Universel) filed with the AMF on April 5, 2024 and future filings and reports by the Company. Given these uncertainties, no representations are made as to the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates only speak as of the date of this press release. PHAXIAM disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statement, forecast or estimates to reflect any change in PHAXIAM’s expectations with regard thereto, or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement, forecast or estimate is based, except to the extent required by law.

