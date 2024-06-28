Kita Foundation Secures VC Investment from FZF Ventures in H1 2024

Seoul, South Korea, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kita Foundation, a trailblazer in the burgeoning Social-Fi space, has proudly announced that it has secured a significant venture capital investment from FZF Ventures in the first half of 2024. This strategic partnership marks a pivotal milestone in the foundation's mission to foster innovation and growth within the blockchain and social networking ecosystems.





FZF Ventures, known for its forward-thinking approach in the blockchain and technology sectors, has strategically invested in Kita Foundation to support its vision of integrating social networking with blockchain's financial mechanisms. This investment underscores FZF Ventures' commitment to backing projects that redefine digital interactions and empower communities through innovative technologies.

Kita Foundation, renowned for its pioneering efforts in the Social-Fi space, aims to revolutionize social networking platforms by directly integrating financial incentives into user interactions. With the backing of FZF Ventures, Kita Foundation plans to accelerate the development of user-centric platforms and expand its ecosystem to create more meaningful connections and rewards for its users.

"The investment from FZF Ventures represents a significant milestone in our journey towards creating a truly user-driven social network," said a spokesperson for the Kita Foundation. "With the support of FZF Ventures, we can accelerate the development of innovative projects that share our vision and drive a more equitable and rewarding digital ecosystem."

The partnership with FZF Ventures will enable the Kita Foundation to identify and nurture projects with strong potential for growth and innovation within the blockchain and Social-Fi spaces. Key investment criteria include:





- Alignment with Social-Fi Principles: Projects that integrate social networking with blockchain technology to create decentralized, user-centric platforms.

- Innovative Use of Blockchain: Initiatives that leverage blockchain’s capabilities to enhance transparency, security, and user engagement.

- Community and User Empowerment: Platforms that prioritize user participation, governance, and rewards, reflecting Kita’s commitment to a user-driven ecosystem.

- Sustainable Growth Potential: Projects with robust business models and clear pathways to scalability and long-term success.

While the specific details of the investments facilitated by FZF Ventures will be unveiled in forthcoming announcements, the Kita Foundation has hinted at a diverse portfolio encompassing various aspects of blockchain and social networking technologies. These investments are expected to not only accelerate the growth of the funded projects but also contribute to the overall expansion and maturation of the Social-Fi ecosystem.

In addition to financial backing, the partnership with FZF Ventures provides strategic support and guidance to the Kita Foundation’s portfolio projects. This includes access to FZF Ventures' extensive network of partners and industry experts, fostering collaboration, knowledge sharing, and mutual growth within the ecosystem.

Kita Foundation plans to continue its proactive investment strategy throughout the remainder of 2024, identifying new opportunities and fostering innovation across the Social-Fi landscape. Future announcements will provide detailed insights into the specific projects funded, the impact of these investments, and the foundation’s ongoing efforts to drive user-centric digital transformation.

About Kita Foundation

The Kita Foundation is pioneering the Social-Fi space by integrating social networking with blockchain's financial mechanisms. It rewards engagement and participation within its decentralized ecosystem, where users can earn through content creation, interaction, and governance participation. Leveraging the $KITA token, Kita empowers its community with a say in platform decisions, fostering a truly user-driven environment. With a commitment to transparency and user value, Kita is crafting a future where social networks not only connect people but also reward them meaningfully. The platform currently boasts 15,000 monthly active users and has partnered with leading organizations including TaskOn, BGA, ONTO Wallet, Rupiah Token, MMX, ChainSight, Blockchain Innovation Center, Coinvestasi, Nodes Community, and Blockchainisme.

About FZF Ventures

FZF Ventures is a visionary venture capital firm specializing in blockchain and technology investments. Known for its strategic investments in innovative projects that drive industry transformation, FZF Ventures supports companies at the forefront of digital innovation. With a focus on sustainable growth and ecosystem development, FZF Ventures partners with visionary entrepreneurs and organizations to realize their full potential in the digital economy.

Website: https://kita.foundation/

Twitter: https://x.com/KitaFoundation_

Telegram: https://t.me/kitafoundationann



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

