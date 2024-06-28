Domfoam Expands its Toronto Operations with Acquisition of Foamco Industries

MONTREAL, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domfoam, a leading manufacturer of high-quality foam products in Quebec, is pleased to announce its strategic expansion into the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and the broader Ontario market through the acquisition of Foamco Industries, thereby growing their market share in Ontario and solidifying their presence in Quebec.



This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Domfoam’s growth strategy, enabling them to better serve Canadian customers with enhanced delivery services and expanded production capabilities.

Enhanced Service and Delivery

With the acquisition of Foamco, Domfoam will now have the ability to offer next-day delivery services throughout the GTA and Ontario, ensuring speedy and efficient service for their customers. Polysleep uses Domfoam as its manufacturer, as all their products are made locally in Quebec.

“This strategic move allows us to extend our reach and provide superior service to a broader market, meeting the growing demand for our products,” said Jonathan Pomerantz, CEO of Domfoam.

“The acquisition of Foamco is great for Domfoam, it solidifies the fact that we are ready to compete with our biggest competitors and it is very exciting for the Domfoam family to grow,” said VP Operations, Domfoam, Karim Khoury.

Leveraging Success in Quebec

Domfoam has established a strong foothold in the Quebec market with 3 manufacturing facilities that have consistently delivered high-quality foam products since 1963.

Domfoam’s success in Quebec provides a solid foundation as they continue to expand into Ontario.

“We are committed to maintaining our high standards of quality and service as we grow, ensuring that our customers in Ontario receive the same level of excellence that has made us a trusted name in Quebec,” said Mr Pomerantz.

Building Momentum with Five Manufacturing Facilities

With the addition of Foamco, Domfoam now operates 5 manufacturing facilities totaling over 550,000 square feet, strategically located in Quebec and Ontario.

“This expansion not only enhances our production capacity but also ensures healthy competition for our customers by providing a third manufacturing option. Our increased capabilities will allow us to meet the diverse needs of our consumers more effectively, delivering high-quality foam products with greater efficiency,” said Mr Pomerantz.

This continued growth into Ontario marks a new chapter in Domfoam's journey.

“I believe it’s a great acquisition on Domfoam’s part, as this helps us become stronger and more stable as a company moving forward, it helps us show to all our competitors that we are a company to be reckoned with and we are here to stay,” said Plant Manager, Domfoam, Pino Cappuccino.

About Domfoam:

Domfoam is a leading manufacturer of high-quality foam products based in Montreal, Quebec.

With a strong commitment to quality, service, and customer first mentality, Domfoam has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. Providing innovative solutions to meet the diverse needs of its customers since 1963.

Please visit web link: https://domfoam.com/

For more information, please contact:

Nathalie Thérien

Executive Assistant

nathalie@pomerantz.ca