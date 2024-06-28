New Pedestrian Injury Report from Avian Law Group Explores Rising Concerns in 2024

BURBANK, Calif., June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avian Law Group has officially released its 2024 Pedestrian Injury Report. This comprehensive analysis illuminates the escalating crisis of pedestrian safety, spotlighting a 58% increase in fatalities over the last decade and marking the highest figures in 40 years.



Detailing an in-depth review of contributing factors, the report underscores the dire need for intensified safety measures and innovative urban planning solutions to safeguard pedestrian lives. Factors such as urban sprawl, the surge in large vehicle popularity, and insufficient pedestrian infrastructures are contributing to the perilous conditions that pedestrians face daily.

"Our findings reveal a critical juncture for pedestrian safety in America," commented Michael Avanesian, founder of Avian Law Group. "This report provides key insights and actionable data to inform and drive policy changes, aiming to reverse these troubling trends and ensure safer walkways for our communities."

The report identifies high-risk areas with detailed demographic breakdowns and examines temporal patterns that increase pedestrian vulnerabilities. Notably, California, Florida, Texas, New York, and Arizona are highlighted for their particularly high incidence rates, correlating with heavy urban traffic and inadequate pedestrian accommodations.

Avian Law Group's report serves as an essential resource for policymakers, city planners, and community advocates, offering a robust foundation for crafting strategies that address the complexities of pedestrian safety in dense urban environments.

For additional information about their findings, the full report can be viewed here.

