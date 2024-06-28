Broomfield, Co, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Institute Opens Registration for MTZ Trauma Themes Course





The Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Institute (SPI), a leading international educational organization, has opened registration for its latest Sensorimotor Psychotherapy for Trauma Themes program, a hybrid online, live, and self-paced educational study program at level one.

Early registrations are open until July 29, with the course beginning August 28, 2024. Prospective attendees are advised to enroll promptly to ensure they reserve a place in this high-demand blended learning opportunity designed for practitioners and professionals in the field of trauma treatment

Booking a Place in the Upcoming MTZ Time Zone Course

This latest course will be hosted and facilitated by world-renowned trauma specialist and SPI Founding Trainer Kekuni Minton, PhD. It offers 93 hours of CE credits for accredited practitioners, including Psychologists (APA), Social Workers (ASWB), Licensed Marriage and Family Therapists (LMFTs), and Licensed Professional Clinical Counselors (LPCCs).

All live sessions, group training exercises, demonstrations, and discussions will be held in real-time for MTZ attendees, ensuring course participants can join in with interactive feedback and analysis, review case studies and recorded therapy sessions, and benefit from input from the facilitators to assist with skill and knowledge development.

Sensorimotor Psychotherapy is a highly popular trauma treatment modality worldwide, attracting growing interest among clinicians. It benefits practitioners by helping them overcome the barriers to progress often encountered in traditional talk therapies, which tend to overlook the effects of trauma on the body. Sensorimotor Psychotherapy addresses the somatic nature of trauma symptoms, utilizing a body-mind therapeutic technique to facilitate healing and optimal functioning.

Blended Online, Digital, Self-Paced and Interactive Level 1 Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Learning

The Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Institute has long advocated for accessible, online, and live educational programs, particularly since the organization has an international membership and a large, engaged number of followers, participants, facilitators, speakers, and authors from across the field of psychotherapy and mental health.

SPI founder Pat Ogden, PhD, says, 'We are pleased to be approaching the first orientation session for our MTZ level one course and to welcome attendees involved in trauma-related therapies and counseling to join us to expand their knowledge and explore the applications and benefits of Sensorimotor Psychotherapy as a modality to help manage and address sustained trauma and trauma experiences.

Demand remains high, and we always recommend registering at your earliest convenience, ensuring you have sufficient time to schedule the full-day live interactive sessions around your practice or obligations and to fully engage in the rich and varied materials and learning opportunities on offer.

This Sensorimotor Psychotherapy for Trauma Themes program will be led by Kekuni Minton, a founding SPI trainer, co-author of Trauma and the Body: A Sensorimotor Approach to Psychotherapy, and a private practitioner specializing in trauma and attachment issues affecting couples and individuals.

His knowledge, skill, and vast experience in trauma management will provide attendees with a superb chance to converse, discover new abilities, explore applications, and enhance their professional trauma treatment approaches.'

Interested participants can register directly, review details of CE credits available, and access a more detailed overview of the course content and scheduling through SPI’s course enrollment pages.



Media Contact:

Lindsey Norden

Webinar & Outreach Director

spi@woya.co.uk

About Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Institute

Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Institute (SPI) is a professional educational organization that designs and provides the highest-level trainings and services to serve a global network of mental health practitioners*, and for the public at large. Seeking to enhance human relationships, our paradigm is substantiated by interpersonal neurobiology and impelled by mindfulness applied in interactive contexts.

*SPI is neither a regulatory nor licensing organization and therefore not sanctioned to certify, license, or otherwise bestow the legal authorization to practice as a mental health professional.



Sensorimotor Psychotherapy (SP) is a therapeutic modality for trauma and attachment issues. SP welcomes the body as an integral source of information which can guide resourcing and the accessing and processing of challenging, traumatic, and developmental experience. SP is a holistic approach that includes somatic, emotional, and cognitive processing and integration.





Source Company - https://sensorimotorpsychotherapy.org/





