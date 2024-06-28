VEEMOST TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SIGNS A LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE TEXAS-BASED IT COMPANY.

Red Bank, NJ, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VeeMost Technologies, Inc. formerly, Global Developments, Inc. (OTC:GDVM), a publicly listed leader in innovative IT solutions, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire a prominent Texas-based IT company. This strategic acquisition will enhance VeeMost's capabilities and market presence, as the Texas company generates annual revenues of approximately $10 million.



The “Texas-based” technology company was founded in 2013 and is a leading provider of software and hardware integration and support. The company has a strong track record of innovation and customer satisfaction, with their largest customer being a large retailer with over 1200 stores nationwide.

The acquisition aligns with VeeMost's long-term growth strategy and its commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions to its expanding customer base. The Texas-based company brings with it a wealth of experience, innovative approaches, and a loyal customer following, which will significantly bolster VeeMost's service offerings.

"We are thrilled at the opportunity to welcome this new company into the VeeMost family," said Mr. Melvin Ejiogu, CEO of VeeMost Technologies, Inc. "Their innovative approach, exceptional talents, and customer base align perfectly with our vision. This acquisition will enable us to push the boundaries of what's possible and provide even greater value to our customers. It ensures that VeeMost capitalizes on the huge growing information technology market in Texas. This was one of the reasons we filed for a foreign qualification last year to expand into Texas. Furthermore, over 30% of the erates we won this year were in Texas, so we are excited about this.”

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the next sixty days, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Upon completion, the “Texas-based” company will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of VeeMost Technologies, Inc. VeeMost anticipates a seamless integration process, ensuring continued excellence in service and support for both companies' customers.

“When we started on this journey,” said Mr. Ejiogu, “I expressed my goal to leverage acquisitions as one of the strategies to grow the company into a force to reckon with. This is the first step on that journey.”

About VeeMost Technologies, Inc.

VeeMost Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of comprehensive IT solutions, dedicated to helping businesses optimize their technology investments. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, VeeMost delivers a wide range of services, including network infrastructure, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and managed IT services.

