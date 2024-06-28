AIConnect Foundation Announces $10 Million Ecosystem Support Fund to Boost Global Blockchain Innovation and Applications

Singapore, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, AIConnect Foundation announced the establishment of a $10 million ecosystem support fund aimed at supporting and nurturing outstanding blockchain projects worldwide. This move not only demonstrates AIConnect's firm belief and long-term commitment to blockchain technology but also marks an important step forward in promoting technological innovation and ecosystem development.



According to AIConnect Foundation, blockchain technology has the potential to empower both the cryptocurrency and real-world economies. This requires active participation and promotion from all sectors to accelerate industry transformations and achieve significant industrial upgrades. Within a commercial system, the innovative application ecosystem of products is paramount. AIConnect Foundation aims to foster technological advancement and ecosystem growth by establishing a support fund dedicated to aiding global blockchain technology innovation and applications.

Foundation Background

AIConnect Foundation is comprised of seasoned investment advisors and experts in the industry, dedicated to promoting blockchain technology innovation, applications and building an open, transparent global blockchain ecosystem. Its goals include supporting and investing in blockchain technology research and development, facilitating technological breakthroughs and application implementation, enhancing AIConnect's influence in the global blockchain and financial markets, providing funding, technical, and resource support for quality projects to achieve commercialization, developing scientific investment strategies and risk management measures to ensure the security and stable growth of the foundation's assets, and establishing a transparent and efficient operational mechanism to gain the trust of the community and investors.



Reasons for Establishment and Expectations

The establishment of AIConnect Ecosystem Support Fund is rooted in several key motivations. Firstly, the fund aims to support innovation by investing in early-stage projects that drive technological advancements and application implementations within the blockchain sector. By providing financial backing to these pioneering ventures, AIConnect seeks to foster a culture of innovation that propels the industry forward.



Secondly, the fund is dedicated to ecosystem building. By contributing to the development of a healthy and sustainable blockchain ecosystem, AIConnect hopes to attract more developers and enterprises. This influx of talent and resources will create a robust and dynamic environment, facilitating growth and collaboration within the blockchain community.



Lastly, the fund is part of AIConnect's strategic layout. By making strategic investments now, AIConnect aims to bolster its influence and competitiveness in the blockchain field for the future. This proactive approach ensures that AIConnect remains at the forefront of blockchain innovation and continues to play a leading role in shaping the industry's landscape.



AIConnect anticipates that the establishment of this fund will enable the identification and support of projects with outstanding potential. Beyond financial backing, the fund will provide multi-faceted support, including technical guidance, market promotion, and strategic consulting. AIConnect will collaborate closely with the invested projects, addressing challenges together, sharing successful experiences and resources, and fostering rapid project growth.



Focus Areas

The ecosystem support fund will focus on four key areas: Artificial Intelligence (AI), Decentralized Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), GameFi, and the Bitcoin Ecosystem. It will also include global recruitment and strategic cooperation, allowing high-quality enterprises and projects worldwide to apply for support in these areas.



AIConnect Foundation warmly invites outstanding projects in AI, DePIN, GameFi, the Bitcoin ecosystem, and related fields to collaborate. This initiative aims to create a more prosperous blockchain ecosystem, harnessing global expertise to advance industry progress. It will actively engage with projects that have strong fundamentals, deepen cooperation, and drive technological innovation and ecosystem growth.



Strategic Investment Opportunities

The fund will be used for strategic investments in eligible quality projects, with a total investment amount reaching $10 million. AIConnect Foundation believes that through its strategic investments and partnerships, it can build a more prosperous and sustainable ecosystem in key areas such as AI, DePIN, GameFi and the Bitcoin Ecosystem.

Paving the Way for a New Era of Blockchain Innovation

AIConnect's journey reflects its unwavering respect for users and its dedication to win-win cooperation with both users and strategic partners. Early on, AIConnect recognized the vast potential of the blockchain sector, propelling the team to champion technological innovation and prioritize business model advancements as a cornerstone of its strategy. Looking ahead, AIConnect Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to collaborating with exceptional teams and projects globally, driving forward the development of cutting-edge blockchain technology. The establishment of this strategic fund signifies the dawn of a new era for AIConnect ecosystem, promising a future filled with broader opportunities. Visionary projects and teams are invited to join AIConnect in shaping the next chapter of blockchain innovation and growth.



Contact Information:

AIConnect Foundation Marketing Department

Website: https://www.aic.fan



