ANDRETTI GLOBAL TOPS OUT PHASE I OF NEW HEADQUARTERS FACILITY IN FISHERS, INDIANA

FISHERS, IN, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andretti Global and Chicago-based developer Bradford Allen joined Clark Construction Group and their building crews on Thursday, June 27 to celebrate the topping out of Andretti Global’s new headquarters facility.

The nearly 400,000-square-foot facility is part of a larger 90-acre campus, and more than quadruples the size of Andretti’s current headquarters.

“We are so proud of the progress that has been made on our future home and we are honored to be a part of today’s topping out ceremonies,” said Michael Andretti, Chairman & CEO, Andretti Global. “It is no small feat to get to this point with a project of this magnitude and we could not have done it without our partners at Bradford Allen, Clark Construction, RATIO and Ridge. It’s been such a rewarding experience watching our new facility being built from the ground up and today is a true testament to the hard work and effort that’s been put into turning our vision into a reality.”

Crews set the last piece of steel atop the new racing and technology headquarters, marking a big step forward in the development of Andretti Global’s future base of operations. In a ceremony held on site, Andretti Global, Bradford Allen, and Clark representatives recognized the contributors involved in the project’s efforts thus far. To reach this milestone, crews worked 40,000 hours to place over 3,000 tons of steel, 2,755 steel members, 4,000 cubic yards of footings and grade beam concrete, and will complete over 9,000 cubic yards of slab on grade and slab on metal deck concrete by the end of July.

“This milestone would not be possible without the strong partnership between Andretti Global, Bradford Allen, Clark and the talented design and trade partners on this project,” said Dave Trolian, Northern Group CEO with Clark Construction. “The contributions to drive this project forward on schedule, while keeping safety and quality top-of-mind, is evident in the craftsmanship and progress of a facility that will be an impetus in the global racing community.”

In addition to housing day-to-day operations for the racing team, the building will be home to the advanced research and development of Andretti Technologies. The collaborative campus will also feature modern technologies and amenities that not only create a true employee-first culture, but also prioritize partners and the surrounding community.

“The topping-off of the new Andretti Global headquarters brings us one step closer to delivering this highly anticipated project to the Fishers community and motorsports fans everywhere,” said Jeffrey Bernstein, co-founder of Bradford Allen. “At a time when others are waiting on the sidelines, this team has gotten a world-class facility off the ground—one that prioritizes health, wellness and sustainability for the benefit of both employees and visitors.”

The structure focuses on cutting-edge design and race shop programming, expanding on existing goals for technologically advanced, sustainable practices. The final facility is set to include a state-of-the-art fitness center, walking trails with access to the Nickel Plate Trail and Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve, amphitheaters, employee gathering areas and expanded dining options. The development continues through a strategic phased approach.

The design was planned by UK based motorsport design consultants Ridge and Partners, and Indianapolis based international design firm RATIO. Clark Construction is the general contractor.

###

Editor’s Note: VNR footage of the Andretti Global Headquarters Topping Out Ceremony courtesy of Andretti Global: Topping Out Ceremony VNR: https://www.dropbox.com/s/yexelwkwo3do6m9/Andretti%20HQ%20-%20Topping%20Out%20Ceremony%20VNR%20%28v2%29.mp4?dl=0

ABOUT BRADFORD ALLEN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

Formed in 2022, Bradford Allen Development Company (BADC) currently has approx. $1B in active developments across the country representing all major asset classes. BADC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bradford Allen—a vertically integrated real estate firm providing end-to-end real estate investment, transaction and management solutions for hospitality, multifamily, commercial office and mixed-use assets across the U.S. The firm’s roots are in brokerage and property operations, a lineage that traces back to 2003 when principals—Jeffrey Bernstein and Laurence Elbaum—founded Bradford Allen Realty Services. For more information, visit bradfordallen.com.

ABOUT CLARK CONSTRUCTION GROUP

Clark Construction Group is one of the largest building and infrastructure companies in the United States. Our portfolio spans every major building market, from public to private, corporate to cultural, education to entertainment, and the infrastructure connecting it all – power, transit, water, and roadways. Since 1906, we’ve been delighting and delivering value to our clients and project partners, providing diverse opportunities for our team, and strengthening the communities where we live. With offices strategically located across the country, we pride ourselves on being a local builder with national reach. To learn more, visit Clarkconstruction.com.

ABOUT RATIO DESIGN

RATIO is a global design firm connecting people and place, shaping environments of purpose, beauty, and meaning. We design for impact with interdisciplinary teams, offering architecture, historic preservation, interior design, landscape architecture, urban design, and graphic design services.

Founded in 1982, its six collaborative studios bring together diverse perspectives to shape the future of Higher Education, K12 Education, Workplace, Civic & Cultural, Parks & Recreation, Hospitality, Sports & Venues, Residential, Mixed-Use, and Health & Lifesciences design.

RATIO has completed work in more than 41 states in the US and 15 countries around the world. Notable projects underway include the 5-star CairoHouse Hotel in Egypt, the high-rise Convention Center Hotel in Indianapolis, the Raleigh City Hall in Raleigh, the Elanco Global Headquarters in Indianapolis, and the IU Health new downtown hospital in Indianapolis. Learn more: https://ratiodesign.com/

