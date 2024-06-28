Alpine Credits finances $5 Billion for homeowners, unlocking access to home equity in Canada

SURREY, British Columbia, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Credits Ltd. has just announced that it has facilitated over $5 billion in home equity financing since its inception in 1969, further cementing the company's position as Canada's leading alternative lender.

"By unlocking the value of their homes, homeowners can meet their financial obligations, whether consolidating multiple credit cards, funding renovations, or financing new construction projects. Alpine Credits is dedicated to making this accessible to as many homeowners as possible across Canada," said the CEO of Alpine Credits.

Alpine Credits' home equity financing is available for homeowners ages 18+, and its features include:

Fixed rate payments for easy budgeting

Access to up to 75% of home equity to be paid in up-front cash

More flexible uses than other types of financing



Home equity financing has enabled thousands of Canadians just like you in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario to leverage their home's value for various purposes, from debt consolidation and home improvements to investment opportunities.

A key difference between Alpine Credits and traditional banks is the focus on homeownership and the value of real estate relative to how much is owed against it—not credit score, age, or income.

"Homeownership is a cornerstone of financial security, and we're proud to play a role in helping Canadians unlock the value of their homes," added Alpine Credits’ CEO.

Alpine Credits has also raised over $80,000 for the Children's Wish Foundation, Family Services of Greater Vancouver, Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation, and CKNW Kids' Fund, demonstrating its commitment to supporting local communities in Canada.

About Alpine Credits

Alpine Credits is a leading provider of home equity financing solutions in Canada. Focusing on personalized service and innovative lending products, Alpine Credits has been helping Canadians access the value in their homes for over 50 years. For more information, please visit Alpine Credits.

