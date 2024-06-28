HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding Hosts Mississippi Educators

PASCAGOULA, Miss., June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division hosted 23 Mississippi educators for a two-week Educator Externship program at the company’s shipyard in Pascagoula. The program, which ran from June 3 – June 14, was facilitated by the Ingalls human resources and administration team and provided educators with the opportunity to work alongside shipbuilders throughout the yard.



“Our externship program is strengthening the ties between industry and education while also providing first-hand understanding of the critical work we do at Ingalls in support of our military partners,” said Susan Jacobs, vice president of human resources at Ingalls Shipbuilding. “We hope each of these educators return to their classrooms with a deeper appreciation for the critical skills necessary to be a shipbuilder and the career opportunities available at Ingalls.”





Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-ingalls-shipbuilding-hosts-mississippi-educators/

During the externship, educators from across Mississippi were immersed in the shipbuilding environment, engaging in daily operations, and gaining insight into how educators can assist Ingalls in developing the next generation of shipbuilders.

“Whether a shipbuilder or an educator, together our combined efforts contribute to the strength and prosperity of our nation,” said Jacobs. “On behalf of Ingalls Shipbuilding, I extend a sincere gratitude to our nation’s educators for their crucial role in shaping the minds and futures of our youth.”

Employing more than 11,000 shipbuilders, HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division is the largest manufacturing employer in Mississippi and is simultaneously building four classes of ships for the U.S. Navy. Through investments in education and workforce development initiatives such as the Educator Externship program, Ingalls reaffirms its continued commitment to building both ships and careers across the Gulf Coast.

Congratulations to this year’s educator externship participants:

Biloxi School District: Yennette Anderson, Tanya Bell

Harrison County School District: Kia August, Dr. Denise Sims

Jackson County School District: Alexandra Moreland

Moss Point School District: Tabitha Holloway, Jessica Jackson

MS Ships FlexFactor Program – Jones College: Dr. Stacey Blalock Henry

Ocean Springs School District: April Mitchell, Tabitha Morano, Margaret Morgan-Bowman, Leslie Roberson

Pascagoula-Gautier School District: Patricia Bilbo, Donna Fairchild, Jasmine Glaude, Jaleicia Heathington, Alicia Hill, Mary Odom, Karly Richardson, Nicole Rosenburg, Stanley Weaver, Prentiss Williams

Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District Career Coaching Program: Richelle Dedeaux

For more information about careers at Ingalls Shipbuilding, visit www.hii.com/careers.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: hii.com

HII on Facebook: facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: x.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: instagram.com/WeAreHII

Contact:

Kimberly K. Aguillard

228-355-5663

Kimberly.K.Aguillard@hii-co.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f04847ab-70d9-42fe-9d32-94e2f96f30c9