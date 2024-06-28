Voxtur Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders with Overwhelming Support for the Elected Management Director Nominees

TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; OTCQB: VXTRF) (“Voxtur” or the “Company”), a North American technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, is pleased to announce the results of the Company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held earlier today, where all items of business proposed by the Company were approved by the shareholders of the Company (“Voxtur Shareholders”); namely resolutions setting the number of directors at four, the election of the Company’s nominated directors (see below), the appointment of MNP LLP as the Company’s Auditor, and the ratification of the Company’s Long-Term Incentive Plan.



No alternative director nominations were made at the Meeting.

Gary Yeoman, Chair and Interim CEO of Voxtur, stated, “On behalf of my fellow directors, I want to sincerely thank Voxtur Shareholders for their overwhelming support. Shareholder democracy is a critical tenet of our capital markets system, and shareholders’ voices have been heard loud and clear.”

The results of the election of directors are below:

Director Nominee Votes Cast

FOR Percent of Votes

Cast FOR Votes

WITHHELD Percent of Votes

WITHHELD Gary Yeoman 311,537,734 99.36% 2,002,238 0.64% Michael Harris 310,562,314 99.05% 2,977,658 0.95% Ray Williams 310,473,714 99.02% 3,066,258 0.98% Allan Bezanson 310,457,264 99.02% 3,082,708 0.98%



Following the Meeting, the Board appointed Gary Yeoman as Chairman of the Board and Michael Harris as Lead Director.

