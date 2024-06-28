Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Income Of $2.5 Million For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $2.5 million, or $53.13 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024. This compares to consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $1.4 million, or $30.44 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Book value per weighted share at March 31, 2024 was $824.41, an increase from the book value per weighted share of $798.21 at March 31, 2023.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $5.3 million from $5.6 million a year ago to $10.9 million.

Quarter to Date fee income increased $2.1 million from $3.8 million to $5.9 million and gross written premiums increased $86.5 million, moving from $133.9 million to $220.4 million. Direct written premiums were positively impacted by continued expansion of new programs, rate increases, and organic growth in existing programs. Quarter to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium decreased from 64.0% to 59.8%.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, operating expenses increased $0.4 million from $2.8 million to $3.2 million.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
(dollars in thousands)
       
    March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
Assets   
       
  Investments:   
   Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value$132,050  $132,600 
  Cash and cash equivalents 57,438   56,854 
  Restricted cash 3,560   964 
  Accrued investment income 1,153   972 
  Premiums receivable 205,520   174,350 
  Deferred insurance premiums 246,268   219,828 
  Reinsurance balances receivable, net 359,466   348,930 
  Deferred policy acquisition costs 10,782   9,152 
  Intangible assets 4,800   4,800 
  Goodwill 33,050   33,050 
  Other assets 4,948   3,720 
   Total Assets$1,059,035  $985,220 
       
       
Liabilities and Equity   
       
 Liabilities:   
  Loss and loss expense reserve$342,913  $332,573 
  Deferred commission income 8,153   6,878 
  Unearned premiums 259,233   230,123 
  Ceded premium payable 210,453   183,969 
  Payable to general agents 12,941   10,885 
  Funds withheld 142,657   136,471 
  Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 21,072   25,725 
  Notes payable 20,771   20,771 
  Non-owned interest in VIE 300   300 
  Interest payable 578   578 
  Deferred tax liability 1,234   648 
   Total Liabilities 1,020,305   948,921 
       
 Shareholders' Equity:   
  Common shares 4,698   4,698 
  Additional paid-in capital 189,179   189,179 
  Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (3,519)  (3,454)
  Retained deficit (151,628)  (154,124)
   Total Shareholders' Equity 38,730   36,299 
       
       
   Total Liabilities and Equity$1,059,035  $985,220 
       
       
  See Notes to March 31, 2024 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com
       


 
American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
        
     Three Months ended March 31,
     2024 2023
  Revenues   
        
   Net premiums earned$10,870  $5,588 
   Fee income 5,944   3,825 
        
   Net investment income 227   162 
   Net realized gains on investments -   412 
   Other income 17   28 
        
        
    Total revenues 17,058   10,015 
        
  Expenses   
   Losses and loss adjustment expenses 6,496   3,574 
   Acquisition expenses 3,585   1,759 
   Operating expenses 3,167   2,756 
   Interest expense 577   496 
        
    Total expenses 13,825   8,585 
        
        
 Pre-tax net profit$3,233  $1,430 
   Income tax (expense) (737)  - 
        
 Net profit available to common shareholders 2,496   1,430 
        
        
  Net profit per common share:   
  Basic$53.13  $30.44 
  Diluted 53.13   30.44 
        
  Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:   
  Basic 46,979   46,979 
  Diluted 46,979   46,979 
        
See Notes to March 31, 2024 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com
        