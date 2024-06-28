Propylene Carbonate Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 488.3 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The propylene carbonate market is experiencing a steady climb, with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2034. This translates to an industry valuation reaching around USD 275.8 million in 2024 and a significant increase to USD 488.3 million by 2034. The industry is being propelled forward by the increasing demand for eco-friendly solvents and chemical intermediates in various end-use industries such as automotive, electronics, and pharmaceuticals.



Propylene carbonate is gaining traction as a sustainable alternative to traditional solvents, driven by stringent environmental regulations and growing consumer awareness. Additionally, the expanding applications of propylene carbonate in lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems are further driving market growth as the shift towards electrification continues to accelerate globally.

Despite the promising growth prospects, the propylene carbonate industry faces certain restraints that could impede its progress. One such restraint is the volatility in raw material prices, particularly propylene oxide, which is a key feedstock for propylene carbonate production.

Fluctuations in propylene oxide prices can significantly impact the cost structure of propylene carbonate manufacturers, leading to margin pressures and hindering market growth. Moreover, regulatory challenges related to environmental compliance and safety regulations pose additional hurdles for industry players, necessitating investments in sustainable production processes and stringent quality control measures to mitigate risks.

Advancements in green chemistry and process optimization technologies offer avenues for improving the efficiency and sustainability of propylene carbonate production, driving down costs and enhancing competitiveness. Additionally, the growing interest in bio-based propylene carbonate derived from renewable feedstock presents an attractive opportunity for market differentiation and catering to the evolving preferences of environmentally conscious consumers.

Several notable trends are shaping the propylene carbonate industry. One prominent trend is the increasing focus on circular economy principles, driving initiatives for the recycling and reuse of propylene carbonate and its derivatives.

Manufacturers are exploring closed-loop systems and circular supply chains to minimize waste and maximize resource efficiency throughout the product lifecycle. Furthermore, there is a growing emphasis on product differentiation and customization to meet the specific requirements of diverse end-use applications, spurring investments in research and development for novel formulations and specialty grades of propylene carbonate.

“The propylene carbonate industry is ripe with opportunities for expansion and innovation. The rising demand for high-performance and sustainable materials in emerging economies presents a lucrative growth opportunity for market players.” - says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The propylene carbonate industry in the United States maintains stability, with a CAGR of 3.3% between 2024 and 2034.

Aqueous propylene carbonate emerges as the leader, capturing an 84.3% share in 2024, owing to its safety, versatility, and eco-friendly nature.

India’s propylene carbonate market experiences robust growth, driven by a strong CAGR of 8.8% through 2034.

The cleaning & detergent segment leads with a projected 33.1% share in 2024.

Competition Outlook of the Propylene Carbonate Market

The propylene carbonate market is witnessing dynamic competition between established giants and emerging players. Leading the charge is BASF, a chemical behemoth with a global reach. BASF leverages its extensive production capacity and established distribution networks to maintain a dominant market position. They continuously invest in research and development, focusing on innovative applications of propylene carbonate beyond its traditional uses. This dedication to innovation allows them to cater to the evolving demands of various industries.

Established players face challenges from nimble regional players like Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (SDSH) in China. SDSH capitalizes on its geographic proximity to key Asian markets to offer competitive pricing and efficient logistics. Additionally, SDSH focuses on expanding its production capacity to meet the anticipated surge in demand for propylene carbonate, particularly in the fast-growing electric vehicle battery sector. This strategic focus positions them to capture a significant share of the market in the coming years. The competitive landscape promises to heat up as these key players battle for market share through a combination of innovation, strategic expansion, and cost-efficiency.

Recent Developments:

Tesla, headquartered in the United States, announced a substantial agreement in August 2023. The corporation struck a multi-year collaboration with Eastman Chemical, marking a significant step forward in its commitment to sustainable transportation.

BASF SE, located in Germany, launched a ground-breaking program in 2023 to promote environmental stewardship. The firm launched a premium service called Product Carbon Footprints (PCFs) to cater especially to its plastic additives customers.

Leading Propylene Carbonate Brands

BASF SE

Huntsman International LLC.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Linyi Evergreen Chemical Co., Ltd

SMC-Global

Key Segments of Market Report

By Form:

The propylene carbonate market offers two primary forms which are aqueous solutions and pellets.

By Application:

In terms of application, the segments are categorized into paints and coatings, cleaning and detergents, personal care and cosmetics, textile dyeing, lithium-ion batteries and electronics, as well as others.

By Region:

Regions included in the report are North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Authored by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

