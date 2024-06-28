LUNA Stockholders: Robbins LLP is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Luna Innovations Incorporated; Contact the Firm for More Information

SAN DIEGO, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP informs investors it is investigating the officers and directors of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) to determine whether they violated securities laws and breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with financial reporting. Luna Innovations is a technology company that focuses on fiber optics. It creates products targeted towards the aerospace, automotive, and communications industries, among others.

What Now: Luna Innovations Incorporated shareholders have legal options. If you own shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated and have lost money in your investment, contact us for more information about your rights.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: Some law firms issuing releases about this matter do not actually litigate securities class actions; Robbins LLP does. A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

adumas@robbinsllp.com

(800) 350-6003

www.robbinsllp.com

