Nevada Copper Provides Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

YERINGTON, Nev., June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) (OTC: NEVDF) (FSE: ZYTA) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company”) provides the results from its 2024 Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”), held today in Toronto. Shareholders holding a total of 906,852,710 common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing approximately 63.44% of the total 1,429,567,214 Common Shares outstanding as of the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting.



Voting Details

The following five nominees were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual shareholder meeting of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the detailed voting results as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Tom Albanese 901,088,357 99.95% 426,167 0.05% Michael Brown 901,148,249 99.96% 366,276 0.04% Elaine Dorward-King 901,065,684 99.95% 448,841 0.05% Anna Ladd-Kruger 901,103,572 99.96% 410,954 0.04% G. Ernest (Ernie) Nutter 901,194,882 99.97% 319,642 0.03%



At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company also (i) fixed the number of directors at five for the ensuing year, and (ii) voted to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s auditor and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration. A report on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR+.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper is the owner of the Pumpkin Hollow copper project located in Nevada, USA with substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver. Its two fully permitted projects include the high-grade underground mine and processing facility and a large-scale open pit PFS stage project.

