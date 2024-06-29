SINGAPORE, June 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 29, 2024.



OKX Partners with DappRadar to Launch DappLaunch

OKX is excited to announce a strategic partnership with DappRadar , the world's leading dapp store, to create DappLaunch, a comprehensive Web3 launch and growth hub designed for early-stage projects.

DappLaunch aims to build a unique ecosystem that provides promising projects with access to essential opportunities and services needed to reach the next level of development and adoption. This collaboration combines OKX's extensive Web3 expertise with DappRadar's industry-leading analytics and discovery platform to offer unparalleled support for emerging Web3 initiatives.

The partnership underscores OKX's commitment to fostering innovation and growth within the Web3 space. By providing early-stage projects with the resources and visibility they need, DappLaunch is set to become a crucial launchpad for the next generation of Web3 applications.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival and Olympian Scotty James.

OKX also regularly publishes articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer