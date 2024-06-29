PWSC INVESTIGATION NOTICE: BFA Law Alerts PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Investors that it is Investigating the Potential Acquisition, and Urges Shareholders to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP is investigating the PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (“PowerSchool”) (NYSE: PWSC) buyout by Bain Capital.



If you invested in PowerSchool, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/powerschool-holdings-inc-investigation.

Why is PowerSchool being Investigated by BFA Law?

On June 7, 2024, PowerSchool publicly announced that it entered into a merger agreement to be acquired by Bain Capital, pursuant to which PowerSchool shareholders will receive $22.80 per share in cash. Minority shareholders will have no voice in the transaction because PowerSchool’s controlling shareholders Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”) and Onex Partners Manager LP (“Onex”) have already approved the merger agreement by written consent.

PowerSchool is controlled by Vista and Onex through their collective ownership of over 70% of PowerSchool’s stock. According to the merger announcement, Vista and Onex will rollover a portion of their equity investment in the post-close company. BFA Law is currently investigating whether the rollover of Vista and Onex resulted in Bain Capital offering an unfair price to acquire PowerSchool. The issue is especially relevant given the merger price of $22.80 per share in cash is far lower than analyst price targets, which are as high as $31.

BFA Law is concerned that Vista and Onex, as well as members of PowerSchool’s board of directors, may have breached their fiduciary duties in approving an unfair merger transaction for the benefit of the controlling stockholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to submit your information to find out about your rights.

Submit your information here: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/powerschool-holdings-inc-investigation

Next Steps:

If you currently own shares of PowerSchool, you may have legal options and are encouraged to contact the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

To speak with an attorney for more information visit:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/powerschool-holdings-inc-investigation

Or contact:

Ross Shikowitz

ross@bfalaw.com

212-789-2303

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It was named among the Top 5 plaintiff law firms by ISS SCAS in 2023 and its attorneys have been named Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar by Law360 and SuperLawyers by Thompson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors (pending court approval), as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/powerschool-holdings-inc-investigation

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.