PATH INVESTOR NOTICE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that UiPath, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Case

SAN DIEGO, June 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH) securities between December 1, 2023 and the close of trading on May 29, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until August 19, 2024 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the UiPath class action lawsuit. Captioned Steiner v. UiPath, Inc., No. 24-cv-04702 (S.D.N.Y.), the UiPath class action lawsuit charges UiPath as well as certain of UiPath’s top current and former executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: UiPath is a business automation software company.

The UiPath class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) UiPath’s turnaround strategy had failed because fruitless investments and inconsistent execution plagued UiPath’s overhauled go-to-market strategy; (ii) UiPath’s AI-powered Business Automation Platform suffered from UiPath’s inability to adequately scale its AI-powered tools and caused “confusion” among customers; and (iii) as a result, UiPath experienced significant difficulties closing and/or expanding large multiyear deals.

The UiPath class action lawsuit further alleges that on May 29, 2024, UiPath announced the resignation of defendant Robert Enslin as CEO effective June 1, 2024, and the reappointment of defendant Daniel Dines as CEO. The complaint further alleges that UiPath also revealed disappointing first quarter 2025 financial results and a significant cut in its revenue guidance for fiscal year 2025. On this news, the price of UiPath stock fell more than 34%, according to the UiPath class action lawsuit.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired UiPath securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the UiPath class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the UiPath class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the UiPath class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the UiPath class action lawsuit.

