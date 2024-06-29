SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates ALLG, MOR, BEST, MGOL on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:



Allego N.V. (NYSE: ALLG)’s sale to Meridiam for $1.70 per share in cash. If you are an Allego shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR)’s sale to Novartis for €68.00 per share in cash. If you are a MorphoSys shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST)’s sale to BEST Global Partners and Phoenix Global Partners for $2.88 in cash per American Depository Share. If you are a BEST shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

MGO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MGOL)’s merger with Heidmar, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, MGO shareholders will receive one registered common share of a newly incorporated Marshall Islands company for each share of MGO’s common stock they own. MGO’s existing shareholders are expected to own approximately 5.6% of the combined company after the transactions. If you are an MGO shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

