DevOpser Joins the AWS Partner Network and Launches Beta Testing for Innovative Platform

HARISH, Israel, June 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DevOpser, a pioneering provider of DevOps as a Service, is excited to announce that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). The APN is a global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings.



The company is also now actively seeking its first customer to beta test its groundbreaking Terraform-powered Infrastructure as Code (IaC) platform, which ensures the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) compliance for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS).

Joining the APN signifies a significant milestone in DevOpser’s mission to deliver secure, scalable, and compliant cloud solutions. The company’s platform is designed to meet enterprise and federal security requirements, providing rapid go-to-market capabilities without compromising on security. This allows developers to focus on enhancing user experiences and deploying applications swiftly and securely.

“We are thrilled to join the AWS Partner Network,” said Liat Hoffman, Founder of DevOpser. “This enables us to leverage AWS’ robust infrastructure to offer our customers unparalleled security and scalability. We’re excited to collaborate with our first beta customer to refine our platform for general availability.”

As an APN member, DevOpser joins a global network of 130,000 Partners from more than 200 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, and deliver value to mutual customers.

DevOpser’s IaC solution includes a suite of features tailored to meet diverse security and operational needs:

NIST CSF compliant Amazon EKS implementation

Regular security patches and updates

Automated, push-button deployment

Comprehensive AWS architecture and Kubernetes management via Terraform and Github leveraging GitOps

In addition, DevOpser has submitted its first solution to the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR) process for review and is working towards listing in AWS Marketplace. The platform has been in development since October 2020, and this beta testing phase is crucial for refining it to meet market needs.

DevOpser’s innovative approach simplifies infrastructure management, allowing developers to focus on creating exceptional user experiences. The company’s IaC platform not only ensures compliance and security but also enhances productivity by automating repetitive tasks and standardizing environment setups.

For more information about DevOpser’s solutions or to book a demo, please visit devopser.io .

About DevOpser

DevOpser provides DevOps as a Service, specializing in secure, scalable cloud solutions. The company’s Terraform-powered Infrastructure as Code (IaC) platform is designed to meet the highest security standards, enabling rapid deployment and compliance with NIST CSF requirements. DevOpser’s mission is to empower developers to focus on innovation by simplifying infrastructure management.