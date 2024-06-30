Cold Jet Announces Winner of 2024 NPE i³ MicroClean® 2 Sweepstakes

LOVELAND, Ohio, June 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cold Jet, a global leader in dry ice cleaning and production solutions, is thrilled to announce the winner of the 2024 NPE i³ MicroClean 2 Sweepstakes – Design Plastics, a plastic fabrication company based in Omaha, Nebraska! Design Plastics was selected in a random drawing from among 750 eligible entries received during the NPE2024 tradeshow.





NPE i³ MicroClean 2 Sweepstakes

NPE® is the largest plastics trade show in the Americas. NPE2024 was a record-breaking event, attracting the most international crowd and welcoming the next generation of plastics professionals. With over 51,000 registrants from 133 countries, 63% of whom were first-time attendees, it was a vibrant showcase of innovation.

Cold Jet exhibited at NPE2024 in May in the West Hall, Booth W5371. They showcased their cutting-edge, sustainable dry ice blasting solutions. They also introduced the PE 80 pelletizer, a low-volume dry ice maker, to the plastics market. Cold Jet’s dry ice blasting technology offers numerous cleaning benefits in the plastics industry, making it a great choice for companies looking to improve efficiency, quality, and sustainability in their manufacturing processes. Molds and equipment must be kept meticulously clean when manufacturing plastic and composite parts to ensure product quality. Dry ice blasting can effectively remove residues, mold-release agents, and contaminants from molds, extrusion lines, and other equipment without damaging delicate surfaces. It is also a great solution for surface preparation and parts finishing, including deburring and deflashing.

Cold Jet was proud to offer their booth attendees the chance to win a state-of-the-art i³ MicroClean 2 smart dry ice blaster valued at $40,000. The i³ MicroClean 2 is renowned for its efficiency and effectiveness. It utilizes less air, operates more quietly, and delivers precise MicroParticles for blasting. Additionally, the i³ MicroClean 2 is IoT-enabled via Cold Jet's Industry 4.0 solution, Cold Jet CONNECT®, allowing for remote monitoring and diagnostics.

"The i³ MicroClean 2 with digital HMI and IIoT capabilities represents the future of dry ice cleaning technology," said Steve Wilson, Director Dry Ice Cleaning Applications & ESG at Cold Jet. "This giveaway highlights our commitment to providing the plastics industry with the most efficient and effective cleaning solutions available."

About the Winner: Design Plastics

Design Plastics, an ISO 9001 registered plastic injection molder, is the lucky winner! They specialize in designing and manufacturing custom plastic parts. Their impressive fleet of molding machines, ranging from 150 to 750 tons, allows them to fabricate a wide variety of parts and serve customers worldwide. They currently have a Cold Jet i³ MicroClean® in their inventory. Adding the new i³ MicroClean 2 to their inventory will boost performance and reduce overall consumable usage by more than 25% over its predecessor. Design Plastics will use their new dry ice blaster to clean molds while improving part quality and operational efficiencies.

About Cold Jet

Cold Jet provides environmental cleaning, surface preparation and parts finishing systems to global manufacturing industries that utilize particles of dry ice as a blasting medium. We also produce systems for the production, metering, and packaging of dry ice for food transportation, cold chain management, and dry ice cleaning. Cold Jet is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio, with international operations in Europe, Asia, Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit www.coldjet.com or call 1-800-337-9423 or +1-513-831-3211 (International).

