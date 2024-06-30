SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. - CRBU

NEW YORK, June 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (“Caribou” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CRBU). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Caribou and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 2, 2024, Caribou issued a press release announcing that the Company had “presented updated clinical data from the ongoing ANTLER Phase 1 trial that indicates a single dose of CB-010, a readily available, off-the-shelf anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy with a PD-1 knockout, has the potential to rival the safety, efficacy, and durability of approved autologous CAR-T cell therapies.” Following Caribou’s announcement, Evercore analysts downgraded the stock to “in line” and dropped its price target to $3.00 from $13.00, stating that they were “not yet convinced” that Caribou’s therapy “will be competitive and wait on the sidelines until data in 1H 2025.”

On this news, Caribou’s stock price fell $0.734 per share, or 15.52%, to close at $2.145 per share on June 3, 2024.

