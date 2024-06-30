KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 30 JUNE 2024 AT 7:40 PM (EEST)

The partial demerger of Cargotec has been registered – Kalmar to be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki

The completion of the partial demerger (the “Demerger”) of Cargotec Corporation (“Cargotec”) has today on 30 June 2024 been registered with the Finnish Trade Register. Cargotec announced on 1 February 2024 the approval of a demerger plan concerning the Demerger (the “Demerger Plan”) according to which all assets, debts and liabilities of Cargotec relating to the Kalmar business area or mainly serving the Kalmar business area shall be transferred without a liquidation procedure to Kalmar Corporation (“Kalmar”).

In connection with the completion of the Demerger, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (“Nasdaq Helsinki”) has approved the listing application concerning the listing of Kalmar’s class B shares on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki.

Trading in the 54,798,029 class B shares of Kalmar will commence on 1 July 2024 under the share trading code “KALMAR” (ISIN code: FI4000571054).

Trading in Cargotec’s class B shares will continue on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki with a new ISIN code of FI4000571013. The new ISIN code for Cargotec’s class A shares is FI4000571005.

The new shares in Kalmar to be issued as demerger consideration shall be registered in the book-entry accounts of Cargotec’s shareholders on or about 1 July 2024. Shareholders of Cargotec who receive demerger consideration shares can trade in class B shares of Kalmar starting from 1 July 2024.

For more information:

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 40 502 4697

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s vision is to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services, moving goods in critical supply chains around the world. Kalmar offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries, the company's sales on a carve-out basis in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 2.0 billion and it employed around 5,000 people on a carve-out basis as at 31 March 2024. www.kalmarglobal.com

Disclaimer

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (“US Securities Act”), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, unless such securities are registered under the US Securities Act, or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements under the US Securities Act and applicable state or local securities laws.

The Kalmar shares have not been approved or disapproved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, any state securities commission or any other regulatory authority in the United States, nor have any of the foregoing authorities passed comment upon, or endorsed the merit of, the Demerger or the accuracy or the adequacy of the information contained in this release or in Kalmar’s demerger and listing prospectus dated 22 May 2024. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense under U.S. law. Neither Cargotec nor Kalmar intend to register securities in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

The financial advisers are acting for Cargotec and no one else in connection with the Demerger and will not be responsible to anyone other than Cargotec for providing the protections afforded to clients of the financial advisers, or for giving advice in connection with the Demerger or any other matter.