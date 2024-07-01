KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 1 JULY 2024 AT 9:00 AM (EEST)

Decisions of the organising meeting of the Board of Directors of Kalmar

Following the completion of the partial demerger of Cargotec and the registration of Kalmar Corporation (“Kalmar”) in the Finnish Trade Register on 30 June 2024, the Board of Directors of Kalmar consists of Jaakko Eskola as the Chair of the Board of Directors and Lars Engström, Marcus Hedblom, Teresa Kemppi-Vasama, Vesa Laisi, Sari Pohjonen and Emilia Torttila-Miettinen as members of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors considers all members to be independent of the company and its major shareholders.

In the organising meeting held today, the members of the Board of Directors resolved to elect Teresa Kemppi-Vasama as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors elected Sari Pohjonen, Lars Engström, Marcus Hedblom and Vesa Laisi as members of the Audit and Risk Management Committee. Sari Pohjonen was elected as Chair of the Committee.

Board members Jaakko Eskola, Teresa Kemppi-Vasama and Emilia Torttila-Miettinen were elected as members of the Personnel and Remuneration Committee. Jaakko Eskola was elected as Chair of the Committee.

Ulla Bono, Kalmar SVP, General Counsel, will act as Secretary to the Board.

