CertiK Announces Completion of Migration to Alibaba Cloud In Asia

NEW YORK, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CertiK, Web3’s leading blockchain security company, announced today that CertiK has successfully migrated its cloud infrastructure in Asia to Alibaba Cloud. This strategic move leverages Alibaba Cloud’s advanced resource management services to enhance the security, reliability, and cost-efficiency of CertiK's blockchain applications.

With cloud-based computing driving advancements in communication technology over the past decade, cybersecurity remains a critical component. Blockchain technology, which enables secure, decentralized, and efficient distributed computing, represents a new evolution in cloud computing, integrating with Web3 applications, smart contracts, and blockchain.

“We are very excited to bring our extensive blockchain security experience to Alibaba Cloud’s platform,” said Professor Ronghui Gu, co-founder of CertiK. “For over five years, we have believed in the transformative power of blockchain technology. We look forward to empowering developers with secure blockchain development and deployment through Alibaba Cloud's platform.”

The successful completion of this migration is attributed to the close collaboration between CertiK and Alibaba Cloud teams. Both parties jointly developed a detailed migration plan to ensure a smooth transition without disrupting business continuity.

About CertiK

CertiK is a pioneer in blockchain security, combining expert manual review with best-in-class AI technology to protect and monitor blockchain protocols and smart contracts. Founded in 2018 by professors from Yale University and Columbia University, CertiK’s mission is to secure the web3 world. CertiK applies cutting-edge innovations from academia to enterprise, enabling mission-critical applications to scale with safety and correctness.

One of the fastest-growing and most trusted companies in blockchain security, CertiK is a true market leader. To date, CertiK has worked with more than 4,500 enterprise clients, secured over $380 billion worth of digital assets, and has detected more than 60,000 vulnerabilities in blockchain code. Our clients include industry-leading projects such as Aptos, Ripple, Sandbox, Polygon, BNB Chain, and TON.

​​CertiK is backed by InsightPartners, Sequoia, Tiger Global, Coatue Management, Lightspeed, Advent International, SoftBank, Hillhouse Capital, Goldman Sachs, Coinbase Ventures, Binance, Shunwei Capital, IDG Capital, Wing, Legend Star, Danhua Capital, and other investors.