Exor Press Release - Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Amsterdam, 1 July 2024

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the first tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 15 April 2024 (the “first tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE and Turquoise Europe:

EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 24 June 2024 22,135 98.88 2,188,790.70 25 June 2024 22,845 99.41 2,271,108.26 26 June 2024 22,840 99.53 2,273,310.88 27 June 2024 23,362 98.80 2,308,088.51 28 June 2024 10,225 98.31 1,005,260.65 TOTAL 101,407 10,046,559.00

CBOE DXE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 24 June 2024 12,176 98.89 1,204,061.51 25 June 2024 10,384 99.40 1,032,128.06 26 June 2024 10,683 99.53 1,063,285.40 27 June 2024 10,319 98.80 1,019,530.61 28 June 2024 4,193 98.34 412,327.46 TOTAL 47,755 4,731,333.04

TURQUOISE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 24 June 2024 984 98.05 96,485.33 25 June 2024 1,048 99.57 104,348.10 26 June 2024 1,043 99.57 103,856.10 27 June 2024 1,112 99.65 110,810.80 28 June 2024 759 98.62 74,849.70 TOTAL 4,946 490,350.03





After these purchases, the total invested amount under the first tranche is approximately €125 million for a total amount of 1,242,623 ordinary shares purchased.

With the purchases described above the Company has completed the first tranche of the share buyback program announced on 15 April 2024 which was a restart of the buyback program announced on 13 September 2023.



As of 1 July 2024, the Company held in total 6,140,167 ordinary shares in treasury (2.78% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.



1 This corresponds to 0.85% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

Attachment