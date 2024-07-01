Press Release - Update on Summer bookings

Paris, July 1, 2024

Update on Summer bookings

Air France and Transavia France are currently experiencing pressure on projected unit revenues for the summer season due to the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, with traffic to and from the French capital lagging behind other major European cities.

International markets show a significant avoidance of Paris. Travel between the city and other destinations is also below the usual June-August average as residents in France seem to be postponing their holidays until after the Olympic Games or considering alternative travel plans.

As a result, Air France-KLM currently estimates a negative impact on its forthcoming unit revenues in an order of magnitude, from €160m - €180m for the period June until August 2024. This event has no impact on our guided capacity at this stage. More details will be provided during the Group’s half year results, on July 25th.

Travel to and from France is expected to normalize after the Olympic Games, with encouraging demand levels projected for the end of August and the month of September.

Similar trends are visible in the hotel bookings according to the June 2024 “Baromètre du tourisme parisien” issued by Paris Je t’Aime, the Paris board of tourism.

