1 July 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 26

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 26:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 10,254,380 201.3853 2,065,081,140 24/06/2024 68,492 207.2913 14,197,796 25/06/2024 50,000 209.0861 10,454,305 26/06/2024 73,436 208.3080 15,297,306 27/06/2024 164,682 206.0214 33,928,016 28/06/2024 120,000 208.4438 25,013,256 Total accumulated over week 26 476,610 207.4876 98,890,679 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme



10,730,990



201.6563



2,163,971,819

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.24% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

