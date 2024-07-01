Dublin, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Life Insurance: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides in-depth market analysis, information, and insights into the French life insurance segment.



It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, and premium ceded and cession rates during the review period (2019-23) and forecast period (2024-28).



The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of French economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.



The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.



Key Highlights

Key insights and dynamics of French life insurance segment.

A comprehensive overview of French economy, government initiatives and investment opportunities.

French insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

French life insurance segment's market structure giving details of lines of business.

French life reinsurance business' market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates.

Distribution channels deployed by French life insurers.

Details of the competitive landscape and competitors' profiles.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in France:

It provides historical values for France life's insurance segment for the report's 2019-23 review period, and projected figures for the 2024-28 forecast period.

It profiles the top life insurance companies in France and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Economy Overview

Regulatory and Compliance

Key Market Trends

Trends and KPIs

Lines of Business

Distribution Channel

Competitive Landscape

Deals and Jobs

Company Profiles

Company Coverage:

Predica

CNP Assurances SA

BPCE Vie

Cardif Assurance Vie

AXA France Vie

Societe anonyme d'assurance sur la vie et de capitalisation

Generali Vie

Assurances Du Credit Mutuel Vie S.A.

Allianz Vie

Suravenir

Groupama Gan Vie

La Mondiale

Abeille Vie

