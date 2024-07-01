JSС "Latvijas Gāze" has received a statement from the Bank of Latvia:

"On the share buyback offer when the shares are excluded from the regulated market"

On 27.06.2024. Bank of Latvia has received the application of the joint-stock company "Latvijas Gāze" for permission to make a buyback offer of the shares of the joint-stock company "Latvijas Gāze" when the shares are excluded from the regulated market, in accordance with the first part of Article 14 of the Share Buyback Law.

1. Company name, registration number, legal address and website address: Joint-stock company "Latvijas Gāze" (registration No. 40003000642, legal address – Aristida Briāna iela 6, Riga, LV-1001, Latvia, website address: https://lg .lv/).

2. Information about the offeror:

Joint-stock company "Latvijas Gāze" (registration no. 40003000642, legal address - Aristida Briāna street 6, Riga, LV-1001, Latvia).

3. The buy-back price of one share according to the information provided in the buyback offer: EUR 3.35.

Offer term: 14 days, counting from the publication of the buyback offer on the website of the joint-stock company "Nasdaq Riga

Bank of Latvia will make a decision on permission or refusal to make an offer within 10 working days and will inform the offeror about it no later than the next working day after the decision is made. On the other hand, if the information submitted to the Bank of Latvia does not meet the requirements of the law, it will notify the proposer in writing of the identified deficiencies.”

Board of JSC "Latvijas Gāze"

About AS “Latvijas Gāze”

Founded in 1991, AS “Latvijas Gāze” is one of the leaders of the Baltic energy sector and provides the wholesale and sale of natural gas to business customers in Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Finland. In the household segment, AS “Latvijas Gāze” is the largest and most prominent natural gas trader in Latvia. The company has been listed on the NASDAQ Riga stock exchange since February 15, 1999 – a proof of high standards in terms of transparent governance, responsibility, and care for its customers, investors, and the society as a whole.