Global Agricultural Films Market 2024-2029 by Type, Application and Region - EVA and India Projected to Witness the Fastest Growth During the Forecast Period

The "Global Agricultural Films Market by Type (LDPE, LLDPE, EVA, Reclaim, HDPE), Application (Greenhouse Film (Classic Greenhouse, Low Tunnel), Mulch Film (Black Mulches, Transparent Mulches), Silage Film (Silage Stretch Wrap, Silage Bag)) - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In terms of value, the world's agricultural films market is estimated to grow from USD 13.8 billion in 2024 to USD 19.5 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.1%. The rising population in the Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific, changing customer preferences regarding food, mounting demand from for processed foods are driving the agricultural films market. Also, as individuals become more conscious of the potential health hazards linked to disposal of agricultural films, there is an escalating desire for bio-based and degradable agricultural film alternatives.

This report segments the market for agricultural films based on type, application, and region and provides estimations of volume (Kiloton) and value (USD Million) for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, services, and key strategies, associated with the market for agricultural films.

The key players profiled in the report include Berry Global Group, Inc. (US), Dow Inc. (US), RKW Group (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Coveris (Austria), Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan), Rani Group (Finland), Armando Alvarez Group (Spain), and others.





EVA projected to be the fastest growing type of agricultural films market, in terms of value, during forecast period



EVA (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate) is on projected to be the fastest growing segment type of the agricultural films market, displaying the highest CAGR. This surge is driven by a combination of advantages: superior performance with its clarity, flexibility, and UV resistance, making it ideal for greenhouses. It also offers a cost effective option for farmers, especially in budget-conscious regions. Lastly, the development of biodegradable EVA caters to the growing focus on environmental sustainability in agriculture, attracting eco conscious farmers. This unique combination of functionality, affordability, and environmental responsibility positions EVA for explosive growth in the agricultural films market.



Middle East & Africa projected to be the third fastest-growing region, in terms of value, during the forecast period



The Middle East & Africa region is expected to see significant growth in the agricultural films market due to several factors. Dry climates and water scarcity in the region necessitate solutions like mulching films that conserve water in the soil. Additionally, the rising population creates a demand for increased food security, which greenhouses facilitated by films can address. Government support through policies and initiatives further fuels market growth by encouraging film adoption. Finally, a growing focus on agricultural modernization makes farmers in the Middle East & Africa more receptive to advanced technologies like films, enabling them to improve yields and resource efficiency. These combined forces position the Middle East & Africa region for remarkable growth in the agricultural films market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 301 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $13.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $19.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Agricultural Output Rising Demand from Dairy Industry Innovation in Agricultural Films

Restraints High Installation Cost Adverse Effects of Plastics on Environment

Opportunities Increasing Number of Nano Greenhouses Rising Use of Biodegradable Films in Developed Regions

Challenges Disposal of Agricultural Films Volatility in Raw Material Prices



