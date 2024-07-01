EHang and China Southern Airlines General Aviation Forge Strategic Partnership to Pioneer Pilotless eVTOL Collaborative Operations for Low-Altitude Economy

GUANGZHOU, China, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EH), the world’s leading urban air mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company, today announced that it has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with China Southern Airlines General Aviation Company Limited (“CSGAC”), a leading general aviation service provider and strategic emerging business unit of China Southern Airlines Company Limited. The partnership will center on the flight operations, comprehensive support, and other aspects of EHang’s pilotless electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) to jointly cultivate innovative solutions for low-altitude economy.



Upon CSGAC's extensive experience in general aviation safe operation services and infrastructure support capabilities and EHang's cutting-edge hardware and software solutions, including pilotless eVTOL aircraft and command-and-control systems, the two parties plan to establish EH216-S operation demonstration sites for low-altitude tourism at the Zhuhai Jiuzhou Airport and the Zhuhai Chimelong Ocean Kingdom, among other popular tourist destinations in Zhuhai, with the aim to launch routine low-altitude flight services and experiential activities.

The collaboration will also explore the development of diverse use cases for pilotless eVTOL aircraft in islands near Zhuhai, including inter-island cargo transportation, emergency response, and medical rescue transportation services.

CSGAC and EHang will leverage their respective strengths to provide comprehensive support for low-altitude flight services. This includes operational team training, vertiport infrastructure construction, flight service platform development, and maintenance standard establishment. This cooperation aims to pioneer innovative solutions for pilotless eVTOL collaborative operations.

Mr. Erbao Li, Chairman of CSGAC, commented, “As a leading general aviation company in China, CSGAC is actively exploring expansion into the emerging low-altitude industry. This cooperation will create innovative archetypes for the low-altitude economy, unlocking new growth opportunities for the general aviation industry and driving the high-quality advancement of the low-altitude economy industry chain in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.”

Mr. Zhao Wang, Chief Operating Officer of EHang, stated, “We are thrilled to enter into this strategic partnership with CSGAC. As a frontrunner in the eVTOL industry, we believe that the safe operations of pilotless eVTOL aircraft is crucial to the industry’s development. Together with CSGAC, we will establish demonstration sites for pilotless eVTOL operations in the Greater Bay Area and spearhead safe, sustainable, and efficient low-altitude operations.”

About CSGAC

China Southern Airlines General Aviation Company Limited is a leading provider of general aviation services in China and a strategic emerging business unit under China Southern Airlines Company Limited. CSGAC’s extensive core business portfolio includes offshore oil and gas platform flight services, power line patrol flights, emergency rescue, helicopter escrow, and public services. CSGAC is also actively developing the low-altitude economy with new consumer-oriented services such as general aviation helicopter training and maintenance, short-haul transportation, aerial sightseeing, and unmanned aerial vehicle services. CSGAC holds full industry qualifications under China Civil Aviation Regulations Parts 91, 135, 147, and 61, and operate a diverse fleet of aircraft. With an impeccable safety record, CSGAC boasts the longest safety streak in China's general aviation sector. CSGAC’s primary operational bases are located in Zhuhai and Zhanjiang in Guangdong, Sanya in Hainan, and Xingcheng in Liaoning, providing nationwide service coverage.

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world’s leading urban air mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company. Our mission is to enable safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with unmanned aerial vehicle (“UAV”) systems and solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. EHang’s EH216-S has obtained the world’s first type certificate, production certificate and standard airworthiness certificate for passenger-carrying pilotless eVTOL aircraft issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China. As the forerunner of cutting-edge UAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global UAM industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about management’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to those relating to certifications, our expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, our products and solutions and the commercialization of UAM services, our relationships with strategic partners, and current litigation and potential litigation involving us. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

