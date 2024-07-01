Landsbankinn hf.: Offering of covered bonds

Landsbankinn will offer covered bonds for sale via auction held on Tuesday 2 July at 15:00. An inflation-linked series, LBANK CBI 30, will be offered for sale.

In connection with the auction, a covered bond exchange offering will take place, where holders of the inflation-linked series LBANK CBI 24 can sell the covered bonds in the series against covered bonds bought in the above-mentioned auction. The clean price of the bonds is predefined at 99.646.

Expected settlement date is 9 July 2024.

Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A+ with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.