Medtronic Digital Transformation Strategy Report 2024: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Dublin, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medtronic Plc - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides comprehensive information and insights into Medtronic's technology activities, focusing on its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. It offers an overview of Medtronic's technology initiatives, covering partnerships, product launches, and acquisitions. Each technology initiative is detailed with insights into the technology theme, objectives, and benefits, giving a clear understanding of the strategic intent behind each move.

In the US, the company sells its products through a direct salesforce, and in other countries, through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. It serves hospitals, third-party healthcare providers, clinics, and institutions including governmental health care programs, distributors, and group purchasing organizations in Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Additionally, the report includes details of Medtronic's estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts, highlighting the company's financial commitments and priorities in advancing its technological capabilities.

Scope

Medtronic is tapping the power of data & analytics to understand and analyze huge volumes of patient data. It developed a data-enabled health solution using technologies such as predictive analytics, deep learning, and big data to identify patients for targeted interventions and to improve health behaviors.

Medtronic developed IoT-enabled solutions that help healthcare providers deliver personalized care. Medtronic is offering wireless and smartphone-compatible devices that facilitate efficient and accessible healthcare delivery.

Medtronic migrated to Snowflake, a cloud-based data platform, to drive its digital transformation strategy. This strategy aims to modernize Medtronic's enterprise data infrastructure and data warehouse, addressing the growing demand for analytics and the need for advanced analytics and machine learning capabilities.

Medtronic is employing AI to enhance the quality of patient care through better diagnosis of underlying health concerns. The company integrated NVIDIA's Holoscan and IGX platforms into its GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module. This integration will provide AI-enhanced diagnostic images to support physicians in detecting polyps during colonoscopies, potentially improving patient outcomes.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investment

Acquisitions

Partnership, Investment, & Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Samsung

Nvidia

Novo Nordisk

Viz.ai

Surgical theatre

Sternum

Eris Lifesciences

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ri07sh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.