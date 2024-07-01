ENPHASE ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ: ENPH) DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Enphase Energy, Inc. Investors of Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP:



Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Enphase Energy, Inc. (“Enphase” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENPH) between February 7, 2023 and April 25, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you purchased or acquired Enphase securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Enphase Energy, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Investor Relations Manager Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 29, 2024 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

Enphase is an energy technology company that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar micro-inverters, battery energy storage and EV charging stations in the United States and internationally.

According to the Complaint, Defendants failed to disclose to investors adverse facts concerning decrease in battery shipments to Europe and California; slowdown in battery deployment and adoption; longer transition period with NEM 3.0, and slower output of inverters manufactured by the new US base manufacturing lines.

On April 25, 2023, Enphase issued a press release announcing its first quarter earnings. In pertinent part, Defendants announced revenue in the United States had decreased by approximately 9% attributing it to macroeconomic conditions. Additionally, Defendants put out a weak second quarter outlook for 2023 where revenue was estimated to be within the range of $700 million to $750 million.

On this news, Enphase’s stock price fell $56.77 per share, or nearly 26%, to close at $163.83 per share on April 26, 2023.

Contact Information:

Peter Allocco

Investor Relations Manager

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

https://www.bernlieb.com

(212) 951-2030

pallocco@bernlieb.com