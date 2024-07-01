UIPATH, INC. (NYSE: PATH) DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds UiPath, Inc. Investors of Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP:



Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired securities of UiPath, Inc. (“UiPath” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PATH) between December 1, 2023 and May 29, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its senior officers (the “Complaint”).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 19, 2024 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) UiPath’s turnaround strategy had failed because fruitless investments and inconsistent execution plagued UiPath’s overhauled go-to-market strategy; (ii) UiPath’s AI-powered Business Automation Platform suffered from UiPath’s inability to adequately scale its AI-powered tools and caused “confusion” among customers; and (iii) as a result, UiPath experienced significant difficulties closing and/or expanding large multiyear deals.

On May 29, 2024, UiPath revealed disappointing first quarter 2025 financial results and a significant cut in its revenue guidance for fiscal year 2025. The Company also announced the resignation of defendant Robert Enslin as CEO effective June 1, 2024.

On this news, UiPath’s shares fell by $6.23 per share, or more than 34%, from $18.30 per share on May 29, 2024, to $12.07 per share on May 30, 2024.

If you purchased or acquired UiPath securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit UiPath, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Investor Relations Manager Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

