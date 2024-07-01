Global Bacterial Filter Market Size To Exceed USD 4,998.54 Million By 2033 | CAGR Of 5.83%

New York, United States , July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Bacterial Filter Market Size is to Grow from USD 2,835.54 Million in 2023 to USD 4,998.54 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.83% during the projected period.





The bacterial filter functions as a water and air cleaner by retaining a variety of microorganisms out of the water and air. Filter used in breathing routes or respiratory ventilators to keep germs and viruses out of the air to safeguard patients, equipment, and surroundings. The pulmonary system's exposure to microorganisms and other particulates is lessened with the aid of bacterial filters. Up to 99.99% of expiratory microorganisms are filtered out by this equipment. The bacterial filter membrane's pore size ranges from 0.5 to 5 micrometers in diameter. During the anticipated period, the worldwide bacterial filter market is expected to grow effectively due to the increasing product launches from the leading industry players as well as partnerships and collaborations. Strong infection prevention guidelines and regulations implemented by healthcare authorities and organizations also contribute to the acceptability of bacterial filters in clinical settings. However, the market for bacterial filters was hampered in its growth by several factors, including ongoing foam degradation and bacterial filters that do not offer protection against chemical releases caused during manufacturing. These factors restrict the market's growth for bacterial filters.

Global Bacterial Filter Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Device (Reusable and Disposable), By Application (Water Purification and Air Purification), By Technology (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The reusable segment dominates the market with the highest revenue share through the projected period.

Based on the device, the global bacterial filter market is segmented into reusable and disposable. Among these, the reusable segment dominates the market with the highest revenue share through the projected period. At times, the materials used to make these filters are strong and durable, indicating that repeated cleaning and sterilizing cycles won't affect their structural integrity or filtration efficiency. Reusable bacterial filters are an economical and environmentally responsible option for healthcare institutions trying to reduce expenses and waste.

The air purification segment dominates the global bacterial filter market over the projected period.

Based on the application, the global bacterial filter market is segmented into water purification and air purification. Among these, the air purification segment dominates the global bacterial filter market over the projected period. The increased prevalence of water- and air-borne illnesses, including cholera, pneumonia, influenza, typhoid, chickenpox, and COVID-19. To collect particulate particles, viruses, and bacteria in the air, bacterial filters are utilized in air purification systems. Air purifiers, HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems, and respiratory devices all incorporate these filters.

The ultrafiltration segment dominates the global bacterial filter market during the projected period.

Based on the technology, the global bacterial filter market is segmented into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and others. Among these, the ultrafiltration segment dominates the global bacterial filter market during the projected period. Larger entities such as bacteria, proteins, colloids, particles, and lipids can be retained and separated by a membrane, while sugars and other low molecular weight molecules can pass through. With the use of membranes with pores that typically range in size from 0.001 to 0.1 micrometers, ultrafiltration technology allows for finer filtration while removing germs, viruses, colloids, and macromolecules from liquids.

North America dominates the market with the highest market share during the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the highest market share over the forecast period. North America, incorporating the United States and Canada, is renowned for its extensive healthcare network, robust regulations about infection control, and extensive awareness of diseases associated with medical care. The region has an acute demand for bacterial filters, which is exacerbated by these conditions. Features of the region that assist market expansion include robust R&D initiatives, technological advancements, and strategic alliances amongst major industry participants. Over the estimated timeframe, these factors propel the bacterial filter market's growth in this area.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. South Korea, Japan, India, and China are among the many of the fast-developing economies that make up the Asia Pacific region. Growing patient populations, rising healthcare costs, and expanding awareness of infection control strategies are the main drivers of these economies. The region offers significant growth potential for manufacturers of bacterial filters due to the growing demand for healthcare facilities, infection prevention goods, and medical equipment. In the Asia Pacific area, these factors accelerate the bacterial filter's growth over the anticipated period.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global bacterial filter market are Philips, Medtronic, Danaher, Sibelmed, Vitalograph, GE, Dragerwerk, Teleflex, SunMed, Dadsun Corporation, Armstrong Medical, General Electric Company, A-M Systems, LLC., Aqua free GmbH, and Other Key Players.

Recent Developments

In September 2022, three new High-Efficiency Filtration (HEF) solutions introduced by Alkegen, a specialty materials platform that offers high-performance materials for cutting-edge applications, at their booth at the forthcoming World Filtration Congress in San Diego, California. These are the first new filtration products to be introduced under the Alkegen brand since Lydall and Unifrax merged in October of last year.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global bacterial filter market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Bacterial Filter Market, By Device

Reusable

Disposable

Global Bacterial Filter Market, By Application

Water Purification

Air Purification

Global Bacterial Filter Market, By Technology

Microfiltration

Ultrafiltration

Nanofiltration

Others

Global Bacterial Filter Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



