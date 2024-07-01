Forskolin Market is Projected to Reach $1.32 Billion, Growing at a CAGR of 8.5% By 2034 | Fact. MR

Rockville, MD., July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a newly compiled research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Forskolin Market size is expected to reach $584 million in 2024 and expand at 8.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. By the end of 2034, the market is forecasted to attain US$ 1.32 billion.

Potential health benefits associated with forskolin are driving its demand as a natural supplement. Forskolin is believed to treat diseases related to the heart, respiratory issues, and allergies. Forskolin is also widely used as a weight management supplement as it helps burn fat quickly. More consumers nowadays prefer buying products with clean labels and organic ingredients. The growing popularity of herbal and organic products is set to boost the sales of natural ingredient-based dietary supplements, which will benefit forskolin suppliers. Fitness enthusiasts are also opting for natural supplements and following the 'Say No to Synthetic Alternatives' trend.

Beyond weight management, forskolin is used for the treatment of cardiovascular and asthmatic conditions. Forskolin’s skin-enhancing features are also increasing its use in beauty and cosmetic products.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Sales of forskolin in the United States are projected to reach $154.5 million by 2034.

The market in Japan is calculated to register a CAGR of 9% through 2034.

The market for forskolin in South Korea is estimated at a value of $27.5 million in 2024.

Demand for medium (50% to 90%) purity forskolin is foreseen to increase at a CAGR of 8.4% through 2034.

“Innovations in extraction technologies are set to enhance the production efficacy of forskolin over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Forskolin Industry News:

Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Wolfson Berg Limited, Varion Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., Sabinsa Corporation, and Cymbio Pharma Pvt. Ltd. are some of the key players in the forskolin market known for their strong distribution networks and innovation capabilities. Leading forskolin manufacturers employ strategies such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, and regional expansions to earn high profits.

Cymbio Pharma Pvt. Ltd. is one of the trusted and prominent companies offering a large array of Coleus Extract. The company’s products are well-known for their high nutritional content and purity.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Forskolin Market:

Key industry participants like Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd.; Sabinsa Corporation; Wolfson Berg Limited; Varion Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.; Cymbio Pharma Pvt. Ltd.; Bioprex Labs; Alchem International Limited; Shaanxi Jiahe Phytochem; ChromaDex, Inc.; Shaanxi Green Bio-Engineering Co., Ltd.; Biosynthesis Inc.; Xi'an Natural Field Bio-Technique Co., Ltd.; Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., etc. are driving the forskolin industry.

More Valuable Insights:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global forskolin market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on purity (low (<50%), medium (50 to 95%), high (>95%)), application (food & beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, others), and distribution channel (online, supermarkets/hypermarkets, health & wellness stores, others), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

