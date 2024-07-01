Switzerland Data Center Market Investment Analysis 2024-2029: $1.81 Billion Growth Opportunities in IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standards

Dublin, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switzerland Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Switzerland Data Center Market was valued at USD 1.21 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 1.81 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 6.94%.

This report analyses the Switzerland data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.





Some key colocation investors in the Switzerland data center market are Digital Realty, Equinix, NTT Global Data Centers, Vantage Data Centers, Green, STACK Infrastructure, and Swisscom. The country witnessed data center construction announcements from companies such as Digital Realty in 2023. Telecom operators such as Swisscom, Sunrise Communications AG, Orange Switzerland AG (formerly called Salt), and others played an important role in connectivity across the country.

The Switzerland data center market is well-known for its advanced technology, offering a secure place for businesses to store important information. Despite high construction costs, Zurich is a global leader in data center development, hosting many centers. Factors like the recent boom of artificial intelligence, more internet users, rising data traffic, and supportive government initiatives drive the growth of the Switzerland data center market. The popularity of social media and more mobile users also add to the demand, making Switzerland a key player in expanding data center services.

An independent group called the Swiss DataCenter Efficiency Association (SDEA) certifies data centers that meet efficiency requirements, using key performance indicators (KPIs) to assess factors like IT and infrastructure efficiency and carbon footprint.

The Swiss government actively supports energy efficiency in data centers by optimizing resource use, especially during critical periods. They run programs that bring together the power generators of data centers, covering integration and operation costs and showing strong support for energy-efficient initiatives nationwide.

The Swiss Data Center Efficiency Label, introduced at the World Economic Forum with government support from the Swiss Federal Office of Energy, aims to cut energy use and carbon emissions in data centers, fostering adoption nationally and globally.

Spearheaded by Digital Switzerland and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, the Swiss Data Center Efficiency Label, overseen by the Swiss Datacenter Efficiency Association, aligns with government efforts. It evaluates the entire energy flow in data centers, offering gold, silver, or bronze labels based on compliance. Plans for continuous updates reflect technological advancements, including considerations for emerging edge computing.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the Switzerland data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Switzerland during 2024-2029?

What factors are driving Switzerland data center market?

What is the growth rate of the Switzerland data center market?

How many existing and upcoming data center facilities exist in Switzerland?

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size regarding investment, area, power capacity, and Switzerland colocation market revenue is available.

An assessment of the data center investment in Switzerland by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Switzerland data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Switzerland

I. Facilities Covered (Existing): 57

II. Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 04

III. Coverage: 15+ Cities

IV. Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

V. Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Switzerland

I. Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)

II. Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)

III. Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Switzerland data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Provide a business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Zurich Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Zurich Other Cities



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 111 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Switzerland

REPORT COVERAGE

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

TARGET AUDIENCE

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Construction Contractors

Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Government Agencies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cox7fh

