Global Communications and Collaboration Outlook Report 2024-2027: Growing Adoption of Unified and Cloud-based C&C Solutions, Use of New Technologies like AI, Analytics with Traditional C&C Solutions

The global enterprise communications and collaboration market research report provides an executive-level overview of the current communications and collaboration market worldwide, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2027.

The global enterprise communications and collaboration market size was valued at $281.3 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2022-2027). The rapid adoption of remote working among enterprises demands efficient C&C to facilitate working in groups and holding real-time meetings remotely among team members. Growing adoption of unified and cloud-based C&C solutions, and the use of new technologies like AI, analytics with traditional C&C solutions, will drive growth in the overall C&C market.

The global enterprise communications and collaboration market report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by product/service type and verticals across the large enterprise and micro, small & medium enterprise (MSME) markets, as well as a review of key communications and collaboration market trends as well as the technological developments that are shaping the communications and collaboration landscape.



The global outlook report provides information and insights into enterprise communications and collaboration market

The primary finding from the analyst's view of revenue opportunities in the enterprise communications and collaboration market through to 2027, highlighting the market size and growth by product/service, by region, by vertical and by size band.

The latest trends impacting the enterprise communications and collaboration market.

The market drivers that will facilitate the growth of enterprise communications and collaboration market.

The market challenges/inhibitors that may hinder the pervasive adoption of enterprise communications and collaboration solutions.

The overview of top ICT vendors in the enterprise communications and collaboration market.

Scope

According to the analyst, enterprise communications and collaboration market would see majority share of its revenue come from mobile data services segment over the forecast period. Revenue from mobile data services reached $92.1 billion in 2022 and is set to grow up to $158.1 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.4%.

BFSI and manufacturing are the leading end-use vertical segment for enterprise communications and collaboration, in terms of revenue contribution, and will remain so over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the leading regional market with revenue estimated at $108.8 billion for 2022 and set to grow up to $170.1 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.3%.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market and Technology Trends

Market Growth Drivers

Market Growth Inhibitors/Challenges

Key Product/Services Market Snapshot

Key Regional Market Snapshot

Key Vertical Market Snapshot

Competitive Landscape

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Cisco Systems

Microsoft

Zoom Video Communications

Salesforce

Google

