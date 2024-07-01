Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Treatment Landscape 2024: Comprehensive Insights About 10+ Companies and 12+ Pipeline Drugs - Product Type, Stage, Route of Administration, and Molecule Type

Dublin, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetic Neuropathic Pain - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "Diabetic Neuropathic Pain- Pipeline Insight, 2024" report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 12+ pipeline drugs in Diabetic Neuropathic Pain pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



"Diabetic Neuropathic Pain- Pipeline Insight, 2024" report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Diabetic Neuropathic Pain pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Diabetic Neuropathic Pain treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Diabetic Neuropathic Pain commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Diabetic Neuropathic Pain collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Diabetic Neuropathic Pain R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Diabetic Neuropathic Pain.



Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Diabetic Neuropathic Pain report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Emerging Drugs

Cemdomespib: Biogen



Cemdomespib is a is a highly potent and selective, oral, small molecule C-terminal modulator of Hsp90. Cemdomespib is hypothesized to bind the C-terminus of Hsp90 and lead to increased transcription of cytoprotective and molecular chaperone genes including Hsp70. HSP90 modulation and HSP70 induction have the potential to reduce diabetic nerve pain. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Diabetic neuropathic pain.



LX9211: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals



LX9211 is an orally-delivered small molecule compound. The scientists identified the target of LX9211, adapter-associated kinase 1, or AAK1, in target discovery efforts based on their discovery that mice lacking AAK1 exhibited increased resistance to induced neuropathic pain in preclinical models. LX9211 is discovered within the drug discovery alliance with Bristol-Myers Squibb from which Lexicon Pharmaceuticals hold exclusive development and commercialization rights.

Preclinical studies of LX9211 demonstrated central nervous system penetration and reduction in pain behavior in models of neuropathic pain without affecting opiate pathways. LX9211 has received Fast Track designation from the FDA for development in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Diabetic neuropathic pain.



AJH-2947: JMackem



AJH-2947 is a novel investigational small molecule candidate being developed by JMackem. The drug candidate are TRPV1 receptor antagonists. Presently Phase-I clinical trials in Diabetic neuropathies is going on in South Korea. AJH-2947 is administered orally. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Diabetic neuropathic pain.



Diabetic Neuropathic Pain: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Diabetic Neuropathic Pain drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Diabetic Neuropathic Pain

There are approx. 10+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Diabetic Neuropathic Pain. The companies which have their Diabetic Neuropathic Pain drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase II include, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Key Questions

How many companies are developing Diabetic Neuropathic Pain drugs?

How many Diabetic Neuropathic Pain drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Diabetic Neuropathic Pain?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Diabetic Neuropathic Pain therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Diabetic Neuropathic Pain and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Biogen

JMackem

Zhejiang Hanmai Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Lateral Pharma Pty Ltd

Tris Pharma, Inc.

Key Products

LX9211

Cemdomespib

AJH-2947

YJ001

LY3857210

LAT8881

GRT6005

Phases

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy

Product Type

Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Report Insights

Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Diabetic Neuropathic Pain Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

