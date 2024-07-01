North American Welding Helmet Report 2024: A $400 Million Market by 2030 - Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

Dublin, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Welding Helmet Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2024-2030]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North American welding helmet market is expected to reach an estimated $0.4 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the North American welding helmet market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, heavy equipment, general manufacturing, ship off shore, construction/infrastructure, oil & gas, general fabrication, MRO, education, and consumer. The major drivers for this market are growth in the construction, automotive, production industries, and growing utilization of semiautomatic and automatic robots in welding activities have created the demand for the welding helmet market.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies welding helmet companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

North American Welding Helmet Market Insights

Auto darkening welding helmets will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to growing demand for helmets that provide protection from harmful radiations while welding and protecting eyes of the welder from damage.

Consumer will remain the largest segment by end use over the forecast period due to growing demand of welding in "Do-It-Yourself" home projects.

Features of the North American Welding Helmet Market

Market Size Estimates: North American welding helmet marke size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (thousand units).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments.

Segmentation Analysis: North American welding helmet market size by various segments, such as product type and end use.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different segments which includes product type and end use for welding helmet market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for the welding helmet .

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: North American Welding Helmet Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: North American Welding Helmet Market by Product

3.3.1: Passive Welding Helmet

3.3.1.1: Transportation

3.3.1.2: Heavy Equipment

3.3.1.3: General Manufacturing

3.3.1.4: Ship Off Shore

3.3.1.5: Construction/ Infrastructure

3.3.1.6: Oil and Gas

3.3.1.7: General Fabrication

3.3.1.8: MRO

3.3.1.9: Education

3.3.1.10 Consumer

3.3.2 Auto-Darkening Welding Helmet

3.3.2.1: Transportation

3.3.2.2: Heavy Equipment

3.3.2.3: General Manufacturing

3.3.2.4: Ship Off Shore

3.3.2.5: Construction/ Infrastructure

3.3.2.6: Oil and Gas

3.3.2.7: General Fabrication

3.3.2.8: MRO

3.3.2.9: Education

3.3.2.10: Consumer



4. Competitor Analysis

4.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

4.2: Geographical Reach

4.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

5.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

5.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the North American Welding Helmet Market by Product

5.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the North American Welding Helmet Market by End Use Industry

5.2: Emerging Trends in the North American Welding Helmet Market

5.3: Segment Analysis of the North American Welding Helmet Market: Helmet Cost, Number of Operators, and Number of Helmets Per Year

5.4: Strategic Analysis

5.4.1: New Product Development

5.4.2: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the North American Welding Helmet Market

5.4.3: Certification and Licensing



6. Company Profiles of Leading Players

6.1: Lincoln Electric

6.2: ESAB

6.3: 3M

6.4: Optrel AG

6.5: Miller Electric Mfg co

6.6: SureWerx

6.7: GYS

6.8: Walter Surface Technologies

6.9: JET group

6.10: Honeywell International Inc.

