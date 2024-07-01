Beijing E-Town Builds Itself into AI Town

BEIJING, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 29, the AI Town Innovation Conference of Beijing E-Town was held at the National Industrial Park for Information Technology Application and Innovation, releasing Beijing E-Town's development plan of building itself into an AI-based town.



At the conference, which was held by Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area Management Committee, E-Town's top ten AI applied scenarios and results were released in series, the Yizhi government affair large-model service platform was launched, and Beijing AI Application Scenario Institute (BAIASI) and Beijing AI Native Industry Acceleration Platform (BAINIAP) were unveiled.

Beijing E-Town has focused on building itself into an AI town, advancing the deep integration of AI technology with the development of E-Town New Town as well as industrial upgrading and transformation. It has made efforts to introduce technological innovation through scenario applications, establish city-level AI engineering test platforms, and better balance development with safety. It has explored the path mechanism of AI empowering production and lifestyle, pioneered the trial in special industries, high-risk positions, and repetitive labor segments, and boosted the incubation, application and empowerment of AI technology across the district.

Serving as a pioneer in the capital's high-quality development, a ballast of the capital's real economy and a leading site for high-end, sophisticated and cutting-edge technology sectors, Beijing E-Town has nearly 100,000 business entities and attracted 157 projects invested by 102 global 500 enterprises, covering a wide variety of industrial scenarios like biomedicine, automobile manufacturing, commercial space and intelligent manufacturing. By amassing a wide range of high-quality data in vertical fields, the area has enjoyed exceptional AI application advantages, functioning as the best test ground for large AI models and industry vertical models.

E-Town has selected the first batch of AI benchmarking application scenarios, involving ten fields such as medical and health care, transport & travel, car cockpit, humanoid robots, new retail, governmental services, industrial design, drug R&D, energy conservation and carbon reduction, and news & media. In particular, AI plus medical and health care scenarios are applied to support developing AI training centers for medical and health care. E-Town has partnered with authoritative institutions to build high-quality health data zones to promote disease diagnosis & treatment application. Across the district, public health institutions have been accessible as smart medical pilot sites to support large-model enterprises in screening quality solutions around the smart triage, auxiliary diagnosis & treatment and digital doctors.

"We welcome innovation entities specializing in AI chips, large basic models, industry applications and data governance to participate in developing Beijing E-Town's AI demonstration application scenarios." The person in charge of Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area management committee issued a recruitment announcement and offered an olive branch to global enterprises in the release session, hoping that through the ten benchmarking application scenarios, a number of pioneering, replicable and promotional E-Town solutions would be offered to drive the development of the AI town.

The unveiling of BAIASI and BAINIAP has provided an underpinning for expediting the AI industry aggregation and the application of key industry scenarios. The development area would also offer all-round support to AI enterprises and talents, establish venture capital funds, industry funds and 10-billion-yuan special funds, and build a full-chain investment platform for businesses throughout the entire growth cycle.

Yizhi, the city's first large-model service platform for government affairs, was officially launched. This new-generation data infrastructure of Beijing E-Town adopts the new architecture of one portal, three centers and three engines, featuring multi-model management, knowledge base operation, agent convergence, one-stop supervision, plug-in call, and localized adaptation. Yizhi has supported E-Town's departments applying the large-model technology in digital transformation, which has been implemented in eight sub-scenarios.

