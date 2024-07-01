Advanced Liver Cancer Therapeutics Research 2024: Comprehensive Insights About 50+ Companies and 50+ Pipeline Drugs - Product Type, Stage, Route of Administration, and Molecule Type

Dublin, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced liver cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Advanced liver cancer.



This segment of the Advanced liver cancer report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, I, preclinical and Discovery.



Namodenoson: Can-Fite BioPharma



Namodenoson is an oral small molecule drug generically known as Cl-IB-MECA (2-chloro-N6-(3-iodobenzyl)-adenosine-5'- N-methyl-uronamide), a highly specific and selective agonist at the A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR). Namodenoson's mechanism of action is mediated via deregulation of the NF-?B and Wnt signal transduction pathways, resulting in the apoptosis of tumor cells.

The protective effect of Namodenoson is mediated via down-regulation of the NF-kB signal transduction pathway and preventing apoptosis. Namodenoson has a potent anti-cancer effect, particularly against hepatocellular carcinoma, and anti-inflammatory activity demonstrated in pre-clinical animal models of liver inflammation. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Advanced liver Cancer.



ADI-PEG20: Polaris Pharmaceuticals



Pegylated arginine deiminase (ADI-PEG20) is a novel anticancer enzyme that produces depletion of arginine, which is a nonessential amino acid in humans. Certain tumors, such as malignant melanoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, are auxotrophic for arginine. These tumors that are sensitive to arginine depletion do not express argininosuccinate synthetase, a key enzyme in the synthesis of arginine from citrulline. ADI-PEG20 appears to show inhibitory effects on human melanomas and hepatocellular carcinomas. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Advanced liver Cancer.



SRF388: Surface Oncology



SRF388 is a fully human IgG1 blocking antibody to IL-27 with potential to promote immune activation in the tumor microenvironment. The immunoregulatory cytokine IL-27 upregulates inhibitory immune checkpoint receptors (eg, PD-L1, TIGIT) and downregulates proinflammatory cytokines (eg, IFN?, TNF?). Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of development to treat Advanced liver cancer.



TQB2223: Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.



TQB2223 is a recombinant, fully human antibody that binds to lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) and blocks the LAG-3/ major histocompatibility complex class II (MHC-II) interaction, thus allowing for increased T-cell proliferation and cytokine production. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of development to treat Advanced liver cancer.



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Advanced liver cancer drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



There are approx. 50+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Advanced liver cancer. The companies which have their Advanced liver cancer drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Can-Fite BioPharma and Polaris Pharmaceuticals.

How many companies are developing Advanced liver cancer drugs?

How many Advanced liver cancer drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Advanced liver cancer?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Advanced liver cancer therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Advanced liver cancer and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Can-Fite BioPharma

Polaris Pharmaceuticals

SOTIO Biotech

Surface Oncology

Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

AstraZeneca

Takeda

Arbele

ImmVira Pharma Co. Ltd

Vaxcell Bio

Eutilex

Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

OriCell Therapeutics Co., Ltd.

TORL Biotherapeutics, LLC

Shanghai Henlius Biotech

TaiRx, Inc.

Biocity Biopharmaceutics Co., Ltd.

Namodenoson

ADI-PEG20

SOT101

SRF388

TQB2223

TAK-500

ARB202

T3011

Vax-NK/HCC

EU307 CAR-T Cell

QL1706

Ori-C101

TORL-4-500

HLX07

CVM-1118

BC3402

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy

