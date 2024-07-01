Korro Joins the Russell 2000®, Russell 3000®, and Russell Microcap® Indexes

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korro Bio, Inc. (Korro) (Nasdaq: KRRO) a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for both rare and highly prevalent diseases, today announced that it has been added to the Russell 2000®, Russell 3000®, and the Russell Microcap® Indexes as part of the annual reconstitution, effective at the open of US equity markets today, Monday, July 1.



The annual Russell US Indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of Tuesday, April 30th, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

“Our focus at Korro is to bring transformative medicines to patients in need. In addition to the patients and their families, we have a commitment to the physicians that treat those patients, our employees, and our stockholders,” said Dr. Ram Aiyar, CEO and President of Korro. “We are advancing KRRO-110, our drug candidate for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, towards the clinic and plan to file with a regulatory agency in the second half of 2024. We believe we will demonstrate the potential of KRRO-110 with a planned interim data readout in the second half of 2025. We are excited to be included in the Russell 2000, 3000, and Microcap Indexes, reflecting our tireless execution. Inclusion in the Russell indexes will support our efforts to enhance value for our stakeholders.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to the data as of the end of December 2023, about $10.5 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, a prominent global index provider.

About Korro:

Korro is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of genetic medicines for both rare and highly prevalent diseases using its proprietary RNA editing platform. Korro is generating a portfolio of differentiated programs that are designed to harness the body’s natural RNA editing process to effect a precise yet transient single base edit. By editing RNA instead of DNA, Korro is expanding the reach of genetic medicines by delivering additional precision and tunability, which has the potential for increased specificity and improved long-term tolerability. Using an oligonucleotide-based approach, Korro expects to bring its medicines to patients by leveraging its proprietary platform with precedented delivery modalities, manufacturing know-how, and established regulatory pathways of approved oligonucleotide drugs. Korro is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit korrobio.com.



