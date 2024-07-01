Acres Announces Partnership with AgHeritage Farm Credit Services, Leading the Charge for Data Innovation in Rural Land Financing

Fayetteville, Ark., July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acres, the cutting-edge land intelligence platform, developed by the team at AcreTrader to bring the most accurate and up-to-date land data available, today announced a partnership with AgHeritage Farm Credit Services, a highly regarded Farm Credit lender with over a century of expertise in agricultural and rural land financing. As AgHeritage’s preferred data partner, this collaboration underscores the importance of integrating land intelligence into financial services for rural communities with Acres’ unparalleled data platform.

Carter Malloy, CEO of AcreTrader, Inc., emphasized the significance of this partnership with AgHeritage Farm Credit Services, stating, “The AgHeritage Farm Credit services team exemplifies what it means to be forward-thinking in agricultural finance. Their dedication to integrating Acres’ advanced land data into their operations redefines industry best practices and empowers farmers and rural communities with the insights needed to make informed decisions.

“Acres is a versatile and valuable tool that has enabled AgHeritage to be more efficient and organized with the data we share with our customer-owners,” states Griffin Golleher, AgHeritage Farm Credit Services VP of Sales and Marketing.

Access to reliable, up-to-date land data is critical for a more efficient and transparent land marketplace. Acres provides lenders with tools for rapid due diligence, reaching new markets, and innovative ways to communicate with customers through shareable maps and data.

About Acres

Acres is a map-based land intelligence platform designed to bring transparency to America’s largest asset–land. Using public and private market data, Acres aggregates and analyzes over 150 million parcels of land to enable users to better understand and value land with confidence. By providing access to a comprehensive and more accurate compilation of land data, comparable sales, and parcel-level insights, Acres supports fast, informed decision making. Visit Acres.com to learn more.

About AgHeritage Farm Credit Services

AgHeritage Farm Credit Services is a member of the Farm Credit System, providing financial services and loans to farmers, ranchers, and rural homeowners in 24 central Arkansas counties. With a legacy spanning over 100 years, AgHeritage leverages its deep expertise in agriculture to offer tailored financial solutions, empowering rural communities to thrive. Visit AgHeritage.com for more information.